Parents, take responsibility for your kids

-

THE EDITOR: I have seen recent videos of students beating others students mercilessly. They are the future of our country and therefore this situation cannot e treated lightly. Those doing the beating must be dealt with immediately.

We all must do better. The training of a child must begin at home, and parents are the ones responsible. It is unfair for you to bring children into the world and expect society to be responsible for them. Of course our schools have their role to play in the lives of children, but parents must not shun their responsibility.

I agree with CoP Allister Guevarro who said parents are responsible for keeping their children in check. But the school violence is so bad that police officers are stationed in some schools? That's not a good thing for any country.

The behaviour we are seeing in some of our schools have their root in the home. I know some parents do not want to hear this, but children learn from what they see and hear. Parents, what is key here is spending time with your children. You must show interest and demonstrate care and concern for them.

However, they cannot be involved in wrongdoing and you do nothing, for this will only get worse. I well understand that parents are busy trying to provide for their families, but parenting goes beyond that. Parents must be their protector, teaching them right from wrong.

The message has been sent out by the police that if parents cannot control their children, they will soon pay the price for not doing so. We cannot blame anyone for our children's misbehaviour at school or anywhere else.

I encourage parents to work with teachers and not fight them if their child is being corrected. I have heard of too many instances of parents becoming angry with teachers for disciplining their children. This is not a good sign.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail