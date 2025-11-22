Paint, powder and vibes as hundreds celebrate Sando City Month J'Ouvert

SANDO LOVE: Members of the City Band showed their love for Sando as they danced along Cipero Street, San Fernando, and kept the vibrant energy alive during San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

REVELLERS took to the streets of San Fernando by storm as over 15 bands took part in J'Ouvert celebrations as part of the borough's City Month activities on November 22.

The celebrations saw a heavy police presence as people danced and doused each other with powder while frolicking in foam as they chipped along Coffee Street to Cipero Street.

Patsy Calliste, the wife of deceased calypsonian Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste and their grandson Keevan Calliste were also seen enjoying the colourful festivities.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis attended the event and captured these images.