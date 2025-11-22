N Touch
News

Paint, powder and vibes as hundreds celebrate Sando City Month J'Ouvert

SANDO LOVE: Members of the City Band showed their love for Sando as they danced along Cipero Street, San Fernando, and kept the vibrant energy alive during San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis
SANDO LOVE: Members of the City Band showed their love for Sando as they danced along Cipero Street, San Fernando, and kept the vibrant energy alive during San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

REVELLERS took to the streets of San Fernando by storm as over 15 bands took part in J'Ouvert celebrations as part of the borough's City Month activities on November 22.

The celebrations saw a heavy police presence as people danced and doused each other with powder while frolicking in foam as they chipped along Coffee Street to Cipero Street.

Patsy Calliste, the wife of deceased calypsonian Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste and their grandson Keevan Calliste were also seen enjoying the colourful festivities.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis attended the event and captured these images.

THUMBS UP: Patsy Calliste, the wife of deceased calypsonian Leroy 'Black Stalin' Calliste was also part of the the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on Cipero Street, San Fernando on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

NATIONAL PRIDE: These two women showed national pride and friendship with a hug during the the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebration. -Photo by Innis Francis

BUMPA DROP: This man in a wheelchair couldn't help but be entertained as he watched two young women dance during San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations. - Photo by Innis Francis

BLACK MAN FEELING TO PARTY: Keevan Calliste, grandson of Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste, was straddled to the asphalt during the the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations. - Photo by Innis Francis

SAFETY FIRST: Police move through a band along Cipero Street, San Fernando, during the the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

CHEESE: This reveller was all smiles as she frolicked in foam in A&K Fashion Lab, Preview D Rebirth J'Ouvert, during the the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations. - Photo by Innis Francis

SOUTH IS BESS: This group had a fun time playing with the band South Is Bess during San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

WINE DOWN LOW: This young lady felt the euphoria of the pulsing soca beats as she challenged revellers to wine down low during San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations. - Photo by Innis Francis

CROWD CONTROL: Uniformed police officers walk through the crowds during the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebration on Cipero Street, San Fernando, on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

RED, WHITE AND BLACK: This woman showed her love for country as she proudly displayed the national flag, while dancing to soca music along Cipero Street, San Fernando, during the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

BIG, BAD, BALLERZ: Councillor Niagum Joseph with a member of the Bigbad Ballerz band at the San Fernando City Month J'Ouvert celebrations on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

Comments

"Paint, powder and vibes as hundreds celebrate Sando City Month J’Ouvert"

More in this section