MP told in Parliament: 'Go an take yuh lil man'

Speaker Jagdeo Singh speaks to members in Parliament at the Red House on Abrecromby Street, Port of Spain, on November 21. - Faith Ayoung

A parliamentarian was heard in a hot-mic moment on November 21, making what appeared to be a derogatory comment about a parliamentary colleague.

During debate on the Virtual Assets and Virtual Assets Service Providers Bill, 2025, proceedings were paused as House Speaker Jagdeo Singh conferred with a parliamentary clerk about a standing order objection made by the opposition.

The microphones, however, were left on and a voice from the government benches was heard saying, “Hush yuh mouth, boy. Go and take yuh lil man.”

The rest of the comment was inaudible and all the microphones in the chamber were muted seconds later.

Newsday asked the government minister who it sounded like to confirm whether it was him and to clairfy the statement but did not receive a reply to the WhatsApp message up to publication.

In October 2024, then energy minister Stuart Young escaped being sent to the Privileges Committee by apologising to MPs and his constituents in the House of Representatives after he was heard on an open microphone in Parliament alluding to a colleague engaging in lesbian sex acts, known colloquially as “zamie.” The word is French Patois from the French "les amies," meaning female friends.

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had strongly condemned Young’s remarks as “reprehensible,” “derogatory,” “despicable” and “crass and distasteful.”

Saying she was personally “deeply troubled” by the remarks, she urged MPs to refrain from “misogynistic, homophobic and disparaging” comments.

Young issued an apology three days later.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and utterances and would like to record my humblest apology to the House, the Members of the House and the population whom I represent for my indiscretion and the ensuing disturbance that my words have caused.”

“In the circumstances, I withdraw the unparliamentary language and I ask that my unreserved apology for the said utterances be recorded and I conclude by reaffirming my commitment to the Parliament and the people of the Republic of TT. I thank you.”

Then-Opposition Whip David Lee had read a motion urging Young be sent to the Privileges Committee, but Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde opted against it as he noted Young had apologised.

Forde said, “The minister has demonstrated remorse for his comments, reaffirmed his commitment to the values and norms which obtain in this House, and rejected his previous behaviour which fell far beneath what is expected as a MP.

“Honourable members, I am sure you will agree with me that it would be beneath the dignity of this House not to accept the apology of the honourable member. I therefore rule that the matter referred to me by the Member for Pointe-a-Pierre does not warrant any further action by this House or its Privileges Committee.”