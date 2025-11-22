Kiwis stroll to 3-0 ODI series win vs Windies

WEST INDIES were swept by New Zealand in their three-match One-day International (ODI) series when they fell to a four-wicket loss in a low-scoring affair in the third and final match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on November 22.

Batting first, the Windies were bowled out for a paltry 161 from 36.2 overs with Roston Chase (38 off 51), opener John Campbell (26 off 34) and lower-order batsman Khary Pierre (22 not out) making the most meaningful contributions.

West Indies got a quick start from Campbell and Ackeem Auguste (17 off 19) as they took the score to 31 inside five overs. However, fast bowler Matt Henry (four for 43) landed a double-blow in the fifth over with the scalps of Auguste and new batsman Keacy Carty (duck). The Windies middle-order then added little resistance as the regional team slipped from 31 for two to 95 for seven as they completely capitulated against the pace of the "Black Caps" and the guile of opposing captain and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who chipped in with two for 27.

Windies captain Shai Hope (16) and Sherfane Rutherford (19) both got starts but were dismissed in quick succession by Zakary Foulkes (one for 13) and Jacob Duffy (two for 27), while both Justin Greaves (one) and Matthew Forde (duck) fell cheaply to Santner in the 19th over.

The Windies' lower-order did stick around a bit as they added 66 for the last three wickets, with Pierre helping himself to a pair of sixes. Meanwhile, Henry returned to good effect for the Kiwis as he got the better of Chase with a sharp bouncer before dismissing last-man Jayden Seales for a duck.

Thanks to lengthy opening spells by Forde (two for 46) and Seales (two for 35), the West Indies were buzzing on the field as New Zealand started shakily – losing their first three wickets for just 32 runs. New Zealand lost their fourth wicket at 70 when wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Latham (ten) was dismissed by Roston Chase (one for 30) in the 20th over. A counter-attacking 75-run partnership between Mark Chapman (64 off 63) and Michael Bracewell (40 not out off 31) then put the Kiwis on the brink of victory, before late wickets by Seales and Shamar Springer (one for 16) offered the West Indies a mere consolation.

The Black Caps comfortably reached 162 for six in the 31st over to seal a facile win after tight victories in the opening two games.

The teams will now bowl off a three-match Test series from December 1, with the Windies looking to exact revenge for the losses suffered in the T20 and ODI series.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES: 161 from 36.2 overs (Roston Chase 38, John Campbell 26, Khary Pierre 22 not out; Matt Henry 4/43, Jacob Duffy 2/27) vs NEW ZEALAND: 162/6 from 30.3 overs (Mark Chapman 64, Michael Bracewell 40, Rachin Ravindra 14; Jayden Seales 2/35, Matthew Forde 2/46). New Zealand won by four wickets.