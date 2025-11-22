Jean and Dinah back in town

-

THE EDITOR: It's Jean and Dinah vibes all over again. The US is back in town, the marines are on the ground, the stadium suddenly closed, and tariffs magically lifted.

Locals, keep your eyes open. When international powers like the US show visible signs of re-engagement – marines on the ground, ships docking, tariffs easing – it’s often a strategic move.

Locals must stay vigilant, especially in a region where external influences frequently reshape policies, markets, and even national sovereignty.

The history is clear: whenever a big ship docks, whether for trade, military presence, or diplomacy, it’s often communities like ours who get sold out first, with local interests taking a back seat to global agendas.

Behind the scenes, decisions are made that can affect our economy, security, and even our cultural identity. It’s essential for citizens to remain alert, question motivations, and ensure their voices are heard.

Relying solely on external support or waiting for the big ship to leave can leave us vulnerable to exploitation or marginalisation. Strengthening local resilience, fostering regional co-operation, and advocating for national interests are vital.

Only by being aware and proactive can we prevent being unwittingly swept up into larger conflicts or economic shifts that don’t serve our best interests. Vigilance today is the shield that safeguards our tomorrow.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail