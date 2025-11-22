EMA seeks public's views on proposed Rocky Point hotel

An artist's depiction of the proposed Marriot Hotel at Rocky Point, Tobago. -

Alva Viarruel

The start of construction of a new 200-bed hotel on Tobago’s south west coast moved a step closer on November 21 as the Environmental Management Authority put out an ad seeking comment from the public on the certificate of environmental clearance application for the project.

If approved, construction is expected to follow subsequent review periods.

Chairman of Superior Hotels, John Aboud, who intends to build the luxurious facility at Rocky Point, Mt Irvine, has confirmed the company has completed its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and submitted the application following “an exhaustive and expensive study,” which included three public consultations in Tobago.

The EMA’s ad has given objectors until December 12 to submit their written statements, making the EIA available for review at various public venues.

Superior and its subsidiary, International Projects Initiatives Ltd, are doing the project, which is expected to carry the Marriott brand.

Aboud said on November 21 that the application took a long time because studies had to be conducted, taking into account the changes in the wet and dry seasons.

“I’m happy that we’ve completed that, and now we await the response of the EMA to know whether we need to make any adjustments to the original plans,” he said. He emphasised that concerns aired by conservationists and environmentalists about the site were taken into consideration throughout the process.

“We’ve done everything we committed to do...preserving the fort, etc. We’re not going to destroy anything, we’re going to enhance it, and the irony here is that many, if not all, of the concerns the conservationist group had are things we too want to keep because they would bring more value to the property where tourists are concerned (as a tourist attraction).”

Various activists for nearby villages, environmentalists and conservationists have voiced concerns about the project but declined to comment on November 21.

They are expected to first peruse the EMA application before making any statements.