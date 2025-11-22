Educator, football administrator Azaad Mohammed-Khan falls seriously ill

Azaad Mohammed-Khan, seen in a post on Facebook. -

Veteran educator and football administrator Azaad Mohammed-Khan is in stable condition as he continues to battle a severe neuromuscular respiratory illness that has left him hospitalised since August.

Mohammed-Khan – well-known for his decades of service with Malick Secondary School, the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), the TTFA, and San Juan Jabloteh – fell ill on 31 August.

After what appeared to be a slight cold, Mohammed-Khan had to be rushed to the emergency room after he became responsive. His daughter, Jamila Mohammed-Khan told Newsday she was stunned by the diagnosis.

“It was overwhelming because it came out from nowhere. He is a very active person,” she said. “It wasn’t something serious where we thought he would stop breathing and we would have to take him in an ambulance.”

Following emergency tests, doctors determined that Mohammed-Khan had developed a neuromuscular respiratory condition.

It was so severe that he required a ventilator and spent two and a half months in the High Dependency and Intensive Care Units at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. A week ago he was transferred to the Arima Hospital ICU.

Doctors there were able to place a device on his tracheostomy tube that has allowed him to speak faintly.

“He can’t speak normally. We can hear him but he could not speak at all for two and a half months,” Jamila said.

Mohammed-Khan remains bedridden, and although he cannot move a lot independently, the family is seeing encouraging signs.

“He is stable now because before we did not know if he was going to survive and then we did not know if he was going to come off the ventilator,” Jamila said.

With Mohammed-Khan’s prognosis improving, his family has turned their attention to securing support for his rehabilitation.

“He is completely conscious now. He is completely there, aware and everything. We just need to rehabilitate his body,” Jamila said.

He now needs 24-hour nursing care, respiratory therapy and physiotherapy, special nutritional support, and critical home equipment.

Mohammed-Khan’s family says he will need an electrical hospital bed, ripple mattress, oxygen tank, suction machine and catheters, nebulising machine, saline supplies, syringes, gloves and more.

The family has already received assistance from friends, former colleagues, and members of the football community. The TTFA and the Malick Secondary family have also provided support.

“We had to explain to people what the cost is like,” Jamila said, “He cannot stay home by himself because he cannot breathe properly.” Mohammed-Khan has spent decades shaping lives in classrooms, football fields, and in administrative roles.

At Malick Secondary, he served as teacher, dean, and vice-principal.

He was a General Secretary of the SSFL, a team manager with the TTFA, and a former CEO of the San Juan Jabloteh Football Club.

“He has spent his life giving to others, and now he needs our help,” Jamila wrote in a Facebook post on 20 November. The family is hoping to secure urgent support by 5 December to meet immediate medical expenses.

How to Assist

Account Name: Jamila Mohammed-Khan

Bank: Republic Bank Limited

Account Number: 560008986431

Account Type: Savings