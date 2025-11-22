Cooper slams half-century on Red Force Super50 debut

TT Red Force batsman Cephas Cooper. FILE PHOTO -

Red Force opener Cephas Cooper struck a maiden half-century – 72 runs from 78 balls – on debut against the Jamaica Scorpions, when round two of the CG United Super50 Cup bowled off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on November 21.

Cooper’s top order heroics were bolstered by an impressive knock of 87 runs from veteran Jason Mohammed, who led the hosts to a modest 256/8 from a full complement of overs, batting first.

Up to 7 pm on Friday, Jamaica were 20/1, in reply, with opener Carlos Brown (five) going out caught behind by skipper Joshua Da Silva, and Kirk McKenzie (13 not out) and Romaine Morris (two not out) in the middle.

Put in to bat, TT lost opener Kjorn Ottley for seven runs early on, while Cooper took charge with the bat. Da Silva joined him in the middle but soon perished, also for a paltry seven runs.

However, when Mohammed met Cooper at the crease, the pair lifted Red Force from 44/2 to 106 for the third wicket. Their 62-run partnership restored stability at the top.

Super50 Cup debutant Cooper showed good form, hitting 11 fours, before going out caught behind by Romaine Morris off Brad Barnes’ bowling.

New batsman Jyd Goolie (14) did not last too long, which allowed Navin Bidaisee to join Mohammed with the willow. Bidaisee batted aggressively, hitting one six and two fours in his knock of 20 from 16 balls.

At 198/5 with just under eight overs remaining, TT sought to elevate their run rate in the final overs. After Bidaisee departed, Terrance Hinds could only muster up five runs before Joshua James smashed a quick-fire 22 runs from 15 deliveries.

Yannic Cariah (11 not out) and another Super5- debutant Abdul-Raheem Toppin (three not out) closed off the innings.

Topping the bowling for Jamaica were fast bowler Marquino Mindley (3/39), fast bowler Brad Barnes (3/43) and pacer Khari Campbell (2/69).

At the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Barbados Pride notched their first win of the campaign with a convincing seven-wicket win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Bajan fast bowler Akeem Jordan (5/29) and left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (3/50) wrecked the Hurricanes’ batting line-up as they went all out for 138 from 25.1 overs, batting first.

Nathan Edward (49) top scored while Jahmar Hamilton (45) and Daniel Doram (14) were the only others to score within double figures.

In reply, Barbados made light work of the target as top-order batsmen Zachary McCaskie (60) and skipper Kyle Mayers (55) did the lion’s share of work. Kevin Wickham (four not out) and Kraigg Brathwaite (three not out) got them over the line, achieving 139/3 from 23.3 overs.

The result was Barbados’ first win of the tourney after their opening match against Red Force ended in a no result, because of rain. This was Leewards’ second loss, falling to Windwards in their first fixture.

Guyana Harpy Eagles dropped points for the second time as their match versus Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sir Frank Worrell Recreation Ground in St Augustine, was abandoned without a ball bowled, owing to a wet outfield from persistent rains the day before.

Guyana’s opener against Jamaica Scorpions also ended in a no result because of rain. However, Windwards was the only team to record an opening day victory, over Leewards.