Congrats,Dr Warner

Jack Warner -

THE EDITOR: I congratulate Jack Austin Warner on his attainment of a PhD from the University of TT.

Dr Warner is 82 years. But age is just a number. It is imperative we give Jack his jacket.

Warner, there is no time to rest. You have to hit the ground running.

Your first task is to get us to the 2030 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Morocco, Spain and Portugal. Yes you can.

Share your knowledge and experience. Football is simple, but difficult to play.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town