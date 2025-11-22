Cariah hat-trick caps off Red Force win over Jamaica Scorpions

TT Red Force leg-spinner Yannic Cariah collects his Man of the Match award after a hat-trick showing against Jamaica Scorpions in their CG United Super50 Cup match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on November 21. Photo courtesy Red Force -

A late-order hat-trick from leg-spinner Yannic Cariah helped home team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force seal an emphatic 75-run win against the Jamaica Scorpions in their CG United Regional Super50 match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba on November 21.

Batting first, the Red Force made a competitive score of 256 for eight on the back of fifties from veteran Jason Mohammed (87 off 103 balls) and debutant Cephas Cooper (72 off 78). There were also cameos from allrounders Joshua James (22 off 15) and Navin Bidaisee (20 off 16), but it was the brilliance of Cooper and Mohammed which gave the Red Force bowlers something meaningful to work with.

The Scorpions lost wickets at regular intervals and half their team was down by the 16th over when Jermaine Blackwood (16) was dismissed by pacer Abdul-Raheem Toppin (one for 20) with the score on 81. Peat Salmon (33 off 42) then put on 52 for the sixth wicket with his captain Brad Barnes (41), before he was dismissed by James (one for 19) in the 29th over as Jamaica slipped to 133 for six. At the start of the 38th over, with Jamaica pushing their score to 166 for six, the Cariah-show started as the 33-year-old leggy first had Abhijai Mansingh (18 off 23) caught at cover by Jyd Goolie, before removing Jeavor Royal and Marquino Mindley off consecutive balls as the Scorpions slipped to 166 for nine and on the brink of defeat. The latter batsmen were both outfoxed by the massive turn of the "googly," as Royal was comprehensively bowled while Mindley was trapped lbw.

To cap off his Man of the Match performance, Cariah claimed the scalp of Barnes in the 40th over as Jamaica were dismissed for a paltry 181. It was the first win of the tournament for the Red Force, as their November 19 clash with Barbados Pride at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine was called off with just 5.1 overs possible due to rain. Jamaica's first clash against the Guyana Harpy Eagles also ended in a no-result.

Earlier in the Jamaica innings, it was the off-spin of Goolie which set the visitors back as he took three for 15 from four overs and took the wickets of wicket-keeper/batsman Romaine Morris (16 off 14), opening batsman Kirk McKenzie (39 off 41) and middle-order batsman Javelle Glenn (two) as the Scorpions slipped from 45 for one to 79 for four in the space of seven overs.

Allrounder Terrance Hinds (one for 29), James and Toppin grabbed a wicket each.

From 2 pm at the BLCA on November 23, captain Joshua Da Silva and the Red Force will go after a second straight victory when they clash with the Guyana Harpy Eagles. Thus far, the Harpy Eagles have had little luck with the weather conditions as their first match with Jamaica ended in a no-result with just one innings being completed, while their game with the Windward Islands Volcanoes was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE: 256/8 from 50 overs (Jason Mohammed 87, Cephas Cooper 72, Joshua James 22; Marquino Mindley 3/39, Brad Barnes 3/43) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS: 181 from 39.4 overs (B Barnes 41, Kirk McKenzie 39, Peat Salmon 33; Yannic Cariah 4/24, Jyd Goolie 3/15). Red Force won by 75 runs.