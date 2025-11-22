Babwah: Trinidad and Tobago could be 'dumping ground' for used vehicles

Businessman Visham Babwah stands next to electric cars he sells, at his P&V Marketing Company Ltd business, Chaguanas. - File photo

Visham Babwah, president of the TT Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA), has expressed strong concerns about the recent decision to raise the permissible age for importing foreign-used private cars.

The new policy allows vehicles up to eight years old (from the date of manufacture) to be imported, up from the previous limit of three years.

Speaking on November 21, Babwah said the change could lead to Trinidad and Tobago being seen as a "dumping ground" for older vehicles.

He recalled that in 2010, TTADA had successfully lobbied for a six-year limit, arguing that vehicles older than this would be too unreliable and could harm the environment.

"In 2010, we lobbied for six-year-old vehicles. We think that an eight-year-old vehicle is too old, and we could be seen as a dumping ground. Remember, we are trying to get away from fossil fuel emissions," Babwah said.

He acknowledged that cheaper options may appeal to some consumers but emphasised the risks of purchasing older vehicles.

"I could understand that they are trying to get something cheap for someone, but cheap is not always the best. If people are buying an eight-year-old car, they would have to do lots of checks on it," he said.

Babwah, who is also the CEO of P&V Marketing Co Ltd in Chaguanas, recalled previous discussions with Dr Colin Neil Gosine, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, during which they advocated for the importation of six-year-old vehicles — whether gas, diesel or CNG-powered.

"We suggested six years and under because we know vehicles are good up to this point," he said.

"It was also announced in the budget that the permissible age of importation would move from three to six years. So I am not sure who advised the Minister of Trade to increase it to eight years."

Babwah expressed particular concern about the structural integrity of older vehicles, noting that many may already have exceeded 50 per cent of their lifespan.

He stressed that the current market does not produce vehicles as durable as they used to be.

"An eight-year-old vehicle would have made over 50 percent of its lifespan because vehicles are not made now as before," Babwah said. "No one is checking to see if these vehicles were involved in an accident."

He also raised issues surrounding financing and insurance for older vehicles.

"We have to take that into consideration because the bank might give up to eight to nine years on new cars. But I do not think a car that is eight years old going into nine would be financed by the bank," he said.

"There might be problems with insurance companies, too. Most insurance companies do not insure a vehicle fully (full comprehensive) after ten years. That is a risk people would be running on the road with these cars."

Minister of Transport and Public Aviation, Eli Zakour, at a post-cabinet media briefing on November 20, first announced the increase in the permissible age for the importation of foreign-used private cars, SUVs, sedans, and station wagons powered by gas, diesel, or CNG.

He said the cabinet also increased the permissible age for light commercial vehicles, pickups, and panel vans with diesel engines from seven years and under to ten years and under from the date of manufacture.

The minister added that currently, there is no legal framework in TT for the recognition, registration, and regulated use of classic, antique, and vintage vehicles.