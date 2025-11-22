A simple beginner’s guide to sourdough bread

Assorted sourdough creations. - Photo courtesy Unicakery

NAOMI ANDERSON

Sourdough bread is one of the most rewarding styles of bread to make at home. It uses natural fermentation, which gives the bread a chewy texture and a flavour you can’t get from commercial yeast. The process might look intimidating at first, but once you understand your flour and your starter, it becomes very manageable. Our upcoming bread classes feature tutorials on sourdough breads.

Choosing the right flour

Bread flour is the best option for beginners. It has a higher protein content, which helps the dough develop gluten and rise properly. Lower-protein flours tend to give flatter, softer doughs, so save those for later once you get the hang of things.

How to make a sourdough starter

A starter is simply flour and water that ferments over a few days. We use a 1:2:1 feeding ratio for reliability. Use a clean glass jar.

Day 1:

Mix 100 g of flour with 50 g of water.

Day 2-5:

Discard half of the mixture.

Add 100 g flour.

Add 50 g water.

Add 50 g from the remaining starter.

Stir and cover loosely.

When the starter becomes bubbly, rises after feeding and smells slightly fruity and sweet, it is ready to use. If it’s slow, feed twice a day about eight hours apart.

Classic sourdough bread recipe

Ingredients

150 g active sourdough starter

500 g bread flour

350 g water

10 g salt

Method

In a large bowl, mix the starter with the water until dissolved.

Add the flour and salt. Mix until a rough dough forms.

Cover and let the dough rest for 30 minutes.

Perform 2-3 sets of stretch and folds every 30 minutes until the dough feels smoother and stronger.

Cover and let the dough rise at room temperature until puffy.

Lightly flour a surface and shape the dough into a round loaf.

Place the loaf in a floured proofing basket or a bowl lined with a floured towel.

Let it proof for 1-2 hours at room temperature, or overnight in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 450°F with a Dutch oven inside.

Turn the dough onto parchment, score the top, and place it carefully in the hot Dutch oven.

Bake covered for 20 minutes, then uncover and bake another 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

Let the bread cool completely before slicing.

Tip: The same dough can also be used to make focaccia or rustic-style loaves. Once your starter is active, you have a versatile base for a wide range of bread types.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.