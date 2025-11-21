Woman, 61, injured in Couva drive-by shooting

- File photo

A 61-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in Couva on the night of November 20.

Reports said the woman was sitting with a 45-year-old man opposite Silver Dollar Bar at Bay Road, Orange Valley, Couva, when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled alongside them and two passengers in the front and rear seats pointed guns at them and opened fire before speeding off.

The woman, who was hit by one of the bullets, fell to the ground. The car then reportedly turned around for a second attack but the woman had sought refuge inside the bar. She was taken to the Couva Health Facility by a patron of the bar and was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Officers of the Couva CID, Central Division Task Force South and Couva Mobile patrol responded. Ten spent nine-millimetre shells were recovered at the scene. Checks for the vehicle were unsuccessful. Police are continuing investigations.