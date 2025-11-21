TTPFL leaders Prisons stay perfect, Sando hit Rangers for six

Miscellanous Police FC' Joevin Jones (L) and Athletic Club POS 's Anthony Charle battle for the ball during the TTPFL match at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, La Horquetta on November 19. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

PRSIONS FC (12 points) continue to be a cut above the rest to start the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) campaign as they defeated FC Eagles 1-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on November 19 to stretch their winning run this season to four from as many matches.

Prisons maintained their three-point lead atop the 12-team table, and did their business early in this clash as a sixth-minute strike from centre back Weslie John was enough to give them the win against Eagles, who slipped to the foot of the table.

In the second game of the Ato Boldon double-header, Club Sando (nine points) moved from third to second as they got a thumping 6-0 win over the 11th-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (three points). Sando took a 2-0 lead to the half, as midfielder Luke Phillips gave them an early edge with a goal after just three minutes, before nippy forward Tarik Lee doubled that lead just before the half-hour mark.

In the second half, the game turned into the Lee-show as the Secondary Schools Football League’s Player of the Year from 2022 added three more goals with items in the 49th, 55th and 74th minutes as Sando ran riot against Rangers. The La Horquetta team didn’t do much to help themselves defensively either, as an own goal was scored by Abdul Lezama in the 56th minute to add to what was a very rough evening for the eastern club.

At Rangers’ home venue at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground, 11 goals were scored in two exciting matches as 1976 FC Phoenix (three points) pipped San Juan Jabloteh (four points) 3-2, while AC Port of Spain (five points) and Miscellaneous Police FC (seven points) played to an enthralling 3-3 draw.

In the second game of the La Horquetta double-header, Police took the lead after just five minutes when flanker Kadeem Hutchinson tapped in at the back stick after playmaker Jabari Mitchell floated in a right-side cross.

Police’s lead was short-lived, though, as the “Capital Boys” responded just two minutes later when striker Shackiel Henry bundled in from close range after the lawmen failed to deal with an untidy scramble in the area. Henry bagged a first-half hat-trick to give AC PoS a 3-1 lead at the half as they looked to be in total control. Henry’s second came in the 15th minute when he headed in after good wide play from Nathan Lewis, while his third came in the 42nd minute when he slid in at the far post after a miscued hit from playmaker Gabriel Nanton.

Henry made way for the lanky Brent Sam in the 61st minute, and the latter ought to have stretched AC’s lead to 4-1 three minutes later but failed to hit the target from inside the six-yard box after faking goalkeeper Raheem Lee out of the play. Sam’s miss was Police’s gain, as they got their second item in the 67th minute when forward Kwesi “Jep” Allen scored with a flying header after Mickaeel “Jem” Gordon put in a precise cross from the right. There was late drama to be had as veteran central defender Daneil Cyrus was sent off for AC in the 74th minute, while Allen tied up the game in third minute of stoppage time with a shot from point-blank range after the defence failed to clear a left-side cross.

Police slipped to third, while AC moved from seventh to sixth.

In the first game in La Horquetta, Jabloteh got a 27th-minute opener from former St Benedict’s College standout Malachi Webb, but Tobago’s Phoenix roared back as well-taken goals by Ammari Alleyne and Teejay Cadiz saw the visitors taking a 2-1 halftime lead.

In the 80th minute, Phoenix emphatically grabbed their third goal when midfielder Deleon Beckles unleashed a left-footed rocket from 30-plus yards, which sailed into the top corner. Jabloteh did get a consolation in stoppage-time from central defender Rakim Cabie, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point. Phoenix moved from 12th to tenth, while Jabloteh are eighth.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin, the matches between MIC Central FC Reboot and Caledonia, and Point Fortin Civic and reigning champions Defence Force were postponed as the playing surface was deemed unplayable due to a heavy downpour.

The TTPFL action is scheduled to continue this weekend with matches to be played from November 21-23.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Prisons*4*4*0*0*9*2*7*12

Club Sando*4*3*0*1*9*1*8*9

Police FC*4*2*1*1*9*5*4*7

MIC Central FC*3*2*0*1*6*5*1*6

Defence Force*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

AC Port of Spain*4*1*2*1*4*5*-1*5

Point Fortin*3*1*1*1*4*4*0*4

Jabloteh*4*1*1*2*5*8*-3*4

Caledonia*3*1*0*2*4*5*-1*3

1976 FC Phoenix*4*1*0*3*6*11*-5*3

La Horquetta Rangers*4*1*0*3*3*11*-8*3

Eagles FC*4*0*1*3*2*5*-3*1