Tribute to Cito Velasquez: Fun House blooms with Nature’s Paradise

Fun House bandleader Rochel Tronchin, right, and artist Makemba Kunle. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In 2026, Fun House Mas Band returns to the children’s Carnival stage with Nature’s Paradise – a portrayal of Caribbean flora brought to life by young masqueraders. But the presentation carries a deeper heartbeat – it is offered in loving memory of Cito Velasquez, the legendary fancy sailor wire-bender and creative pioneer whose imagination helped shape modern Trinidad and Tobago mas.

For bandleader Rochel Tronchin, the tribute was a natural step. “Cito Velasquez was one of the greats, a visionary whose creativity redefined the art of costume design in TT,” she explained. “Dedicating Nature’s Paradise to him felt fitting because Cito often drew inspiration from life, movement and colour, all of which are deeply rooted in nature.” Tronchin further noted that this is the band’s way of saying thank you and of teaching the next generation about the pioneers who built the artform.

Mission to inspire creativity

Fun House Mas Band made its debut in 2025 with a mission to inspire creativity, culture and joy in the nation’s youth. Tronchin described its beginnings as “a safe, imaginative space where children could express themselves and celebrate who they are through colour, costume and culture.”

This year, Fun House delivered an impressive performance on the Children’s Carnival circuit, placing third at the Red Cross Children’s Carnival and capturing first place at Kiddies Carnival in downtown Port of Spain. At the National Carnival Commission’s Uptown Carnival, the band ranked eighth overall among schools and non-schools, and also secured third place in the Historical category for its portrayal of elements of TT.

She emphasised that the band’s first year taught invaluable lessons: “Our 2025 debut taught us the power of teamwork and the joy that mas brings to children. The response was overwhelming. Parents, children and the community embraced us fully.”

The response to the debut also paved the way for a grander vision in 2026. “We’re going even bigger for 2026: more detailed costumes, more interactive elements and greater focus on storytelling,” Tronchin shared. Fun House will also widen its outreach to include even more children from underprivileged communities because, as she puts it, “every child deserves the chance to shine and experience their culture firsthand.”

With Nature’s Paradise, the band shifts from heritage to the natural world – the flowers, plants and colours that surround Caribbean life. “Nature’s Paradise celebrates the lush life of the tropics, reminding our young masqueraders that they are part of something beautiful and alive,” said Tronchin. “The theme also connects to renewal and growth, much like the new generation carrying the spirit of Carnival forward.”

The band features seven sections inspired by beloved Caribbean plants: Hibiscus, Croton, Birds of Paradise, Bougainvillea, Orchids, Marigold, Poinsettia, Angel Foliage, the snake plant and Caladium. Each one is carefully designed to capture colour, movement and natural symbolism.

Tribute to Cito

One of the most meaningful aspects of the 2026 presentation is the involvement of acclaimed artist Makemba Kunle, who has known Tronchin since she was a child and worked closely with her on the band’s design along with Shellyann Johnson.

“I was very impressed with Rochel’s presentation last year,” he said. “She came to me with designs, and I just had to interpret them on paper and this year it is the same thing. I think it's good that she’s following in these kinds of footsteps and paying tribute to those whose shoulders she would now be standing on.”

When she told him the 2026 theme, Kunle immediately agreed she should do a tribute to Cito Velasquez as he immediately recognised the significance. Kunle recalls Cito not just as a masman, but as an undervalued artist: “It’s interesting that Cito Velasquez hardly considered himself an artist. He was a mas man, but he was an artist. He was innovative, original and ideas would just keep popping out of his head. As a wire bender, he had few equals and there were excellent wire benders in and around that mas camp in Barataria.”

Kunle would sometimes do drawings for Velasquez or carve figures for him. Many of his own childhood memories are tied to Velasquez’s iconic presentations. “I remember coming down Fifth Avenue as a boy to see Cito’s presentations – Nature’s Notebook, Fruits and Flowers. Every year he had brilliant ideas and everyone around wanted to play fancy sailor with Cito” Kunle recalled.

In designing for Nature’s Paradise, Kunle leaned into Cito’s philosophy. “Cito used to say, ‘the ting must look real. He didn’t believe in too much abstraction, so we tried to make everything look as natural and recognisable as possible.”

Both Tronchin and Kunle see children’s mas as more than play – it is a way of passing on cultural memory.

“Carnival is living art,” Tronchin said. “By blending art and mas, we give children a tangible way to connect with cultural icons like Cito Velasquez. It’s how we keep memory alive – not in textbooks, but in colour, music and motion.”

Kunle echoed this sentiment from a national perspective: “I believe Carnival holds the answer to many of the issues we face in this country. Carnival is inclusive… it represents the rhythm and flow of our people…I am glad to see that the children are taking part in these exercises and at the same time learning about the culture and history of the country.” He added, “Explainer (Winston Henry) did a song entitled ‘We shouldn't treat our heroes so and we certainly have to remember our heroes. Cito Velazquez is one such, and I’m happy that we’re finding a way to pay tribute to him.”

Community partnership is crucial

Looking ahead, Fun House Mas Band hopes to deepen its role in children’s Carnival. “We see Fun House growing into a creative hub for youths, nurturing artistic talent, cultural pride and self-expression,” said Tronchin. “With more sponsorship and support – especially for children from underprivileged backgrounds – we can expand our reach and ensure every child has the chance to play a role in preserving our Carnival legacy.”

Registration is open to children ages three-17, and the band is already seeing tremendous interest. “The response has been incredible,” Tronchin said. “Parents love the meaning behind the theme, and children are excited by the colours and nature-inspired designs.” The band is also seeing returning families and many new ones eager to join. But Tronchin said that community partnership is crucial. “We’re still calling on support – private and government – to help us sponsor more community children who want to participate but may not have the means. Their excitement and pride makes all the difference” she stated.

As the band prepares to take the road, Tronchin hopes audiences will feel the same wonder that inspired the theme. “We want audiences to feel joy, to see a moving garden of colour and life that celebrates the essence of TT. We hope they remember the smiles of the children, the creativity of the designs, and the spirit of unity behind it all” she expressed. Tronchin hopes they feel the presence of the man at the heart of the tribute: “We play in his honour, we bloom in his memory, and we carry his spirit forward – one costume, one child, one step at a time.”