Tobago businesswoman robbed of US$4k, TT$35k

- File photo

A 28-year-old businesswoman from Signal Hill, Tobago, was robbed at her home by two armed men on November 20.

Reports say around 8.10 am, the victim was at her residence when two men, one armed with a gun and the other a cutlass, entered the house.

The assailants led the woman to a bedroom on the eastern side of the building, all the while pointing the gun at her. The men reportedly beat the victim and demanded money.

The victim handed over US$4,378, TT$35,000, and a gold chain with two pendants valued at approximately $7,000. After the robbery, the men fled on foot.

Suspect one was described as approximately six-feet tall, slim built, light brown in complexion, wearing a black hat, black long pants, and a red construction jacket with silver stripes. He had a black and blue bandana with a purple stripe covering his face, holding a gun.

The second man was described as approximately five-feet, ten-inches tall, slim built, dark brown in complexion, wearing a black hat, black top, black long pants, and a black bandana covering his face, armed with a cutlass.

Scarborough police are investigating.