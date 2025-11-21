Sturge mum on whether government allowing US warships in TT waters

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge. -

DEFENCE Minister Wayne Sturge has cited national interest as he declined to answer a question from the opposition on the ongoing US military operation in Trinidad and Tobago and the alleged presence of US warships in TT waters.

During the sitting of the House of Representatives on November 21, Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales asked Sturge, “In light of videos, satellite imagery, photographs and associated media reports of US warships sightings in the Gulf of Paria and US military aircraft in TT’s airspace, can the minister state whether authorisation has been granted for such military operations by US military forces within TT’s territory – land and sea.”

Sturge however chose not to answer the question citing public interest immunity.

“Until the member can convince me as to how disclosure either way is in the public interest I will have no choice but to rely on the protections afforded by standing order Standing Order 27(1)(g).”

That standing order allows a Minister to refuse to answer a question if, in their opinion, releasing the information would be contrary to the public interest.