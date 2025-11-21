San Fernando mayor moved to tears as he chooses duty over family

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris, from left, councillors Ryaad Hosein and Rishi Balramsingh and other officials pray for San Fernando during the city corporation's interfaith service at the Krishna Mandir, Todd Street, San Fernando on November 18. - Photo by Innis Francis

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Robert Parris was moved to tears on November 18 as he presided over an inter-faith service marking the 37th anniversary of San Fernando’s elevation to city status.

The service was held at the Krishna Mandir, Todd Street — the first time the City Corporation chose a non-Christian venue for its anniversary observance.

Choking back emotion, Parris told the congregation that his uncle, Mikey Atherly, “who taught me everything I know,” was being buried at that very moment but duty called and he could not be there. He asked for their support and invited a minute of silence in his uncle’s honour, which they solemnly observed.

Prayers for peace, unity, and dialogue were offered by members of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), who commended the mayor for his inclusive approach.

Officiating pundit and Hugh Wooding Law School principal, Rudranath Maharaj, described the occasion as a “red-letter day” for San Fernando, noting that the gathering reflected the city’s diverse spiritual fabric. His worship the Mayor, in his vision, has seen it fit in the spirit of inclusivity, in the spirit of recognising the community that is San Fernando is very diverse, very spiritual, but all together for one purpose.”

Imam Ayoub Latchan also praised the mayor’s initiative, urging citizens to reach beyond borders and strengthen shared values of peace, respect, and compassion. “Almighty God reminds us to come to common understanding through dialogue and mutual respect.”

Stating that all religions encourages doing good, he noted that in today's world, values shared are threatened through insincerity.

“We no longer have respect, trust and mercy for others. Love for our brothers what we love for ourselves are mere words.”

In his address, Parris said the anniversary was a moment to reflect on the city’s progress since achieving city status in 1988, as well as the values that unite its people. He highlighted redevelopment projects such as the upgrade of Skinner Park and emphasised efforts to deepen youth engagement through partnerships with UNESCO and UNICEF, including heritage education programmes, creative initiatives, and the “Sando Live Right” youth theme.

Parris said plans for the next five years include expanding economic opportunities through a major supply-chain initiative for businesses, advocating for the restoration of heritage buildings such as the Carnegie Library and the former CID office, and creating designated vending areas for small entrepreneurs.

He urged young people to remain curious, question leadership, and be active participants in shaping the city’s future.

This year’s City Awards will honour Dianne Seukeran, the first woman in Trinidad and Tobago to head a business chamber, along with other distinguished citizens.

Parris closed by calling on residents to “embrace the spirit of Generation NXXT – Sando Live Right” and continue building a city defined by unity, mentorship, and civic pride.