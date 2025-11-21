Rescue us from corporate falsehood

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Wealth is not the true measure of success. While we celebrate extraordinary business empires that create opportunity and drive national growth, we must ask the most uncomfortable and necessary question: at what cost?

Across TT, some of our most successful companies have generated fortunes selling products that, while profitable, are silent killers harming public health. Parents receive no warning labels to guide proper nutrition, while our hospitals overflow with sick, suffering, and dying citizens whose illnesses are preventable.

Emeritus Professor Dr Surujpaul Teelucksingh has warned that fat babies are developing diabetes earlier, that people of East Indian descent are twice as likely to develop diabetes as those of African descent, and that teenagers are now presenting with diabetes. According to the Ministry of Health’s nationwide STEPS Survey, 15.8 per cent of adults aged 18-69 have elevated fasting blood glucose.

This is not simply a statistic; it is a national warning.

What kind of ethics, morality, or patriotism allows private wealth to grow while the public becomes sick? As business profits soar, our nation simultaneously bleeds over $8.7 billion every year on non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, almost five per cent of our GDP.

We are what we eat, and we are becoming sicker each year.

Our supermarket shelves are flooded with unhealthy foods and beverages, none of which carry warning labels. Cigarettes carry warnings because they are dangerous. Shouldn’t sugar-sweetened sodas and ultra-processed foods, proven drivers of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, carry the same?

Advertising agencies aggressively target our children, promoting sugary, deep-fried, heavily processed snacks that damage their bodies and compromise their futures. These dangerous products are filling our hospitals with preventable tragedies. Our government can rescue us from this corporate falsehood, and Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) stands ready to support Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Can we truly applaud business innovation and success that are built on the slow poisoning of our children?

Around the world, responsible governments have acted by implementing:

• Sugar-sweetened beverage taxes to discourage harmful consumption.

• Taxes on unhealthy foods and subsidies for healthier options.

• Strict restrictions on marketing high-sugar, high-fat, high-salt foods to children.

• Mandatory front-of-pack warning labels identifying products high in sugar, salt, or fat.

The Diabetes Association of TT has repeatedly called for sugar taxes and stronger restrictions, yet so far nothing has been done. We urge the Prime Minister to take the courageous next step in protecting our children and safeguarding our country’s future.

FFOS calls for:

• Implementation of sugar and junk-food taxes

• Mandatory front-of-pack warning labels

• Restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods to children

• Incentives for healthy local foods and agriculture

We must stop pretending that unhealthy foods are harmless conveniences. They are not. They are fuelling a deadly epidemic.

Success must never come at the expense of lives. Together, let us choose truth over corporate deception and good health over disease.

GARY ABOUD

corporate secretary

FFOS