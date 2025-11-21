Renalon Villafana wins gold award at Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition

Renalon Villafana with some his awards at his Alleyne Road, Tabaquite home on November 19. - Photos by Innis Francis

Renalon Villafana, a 16-year-old form five business student from Tabaquite Secondary School, has earned a prestigious gold award in the 2025 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC), one of the world's oldest and most respected international writing contests.

Renalon, a school prefect and budding entrepreneur, was recognised for his thought-provoking essay, The Haunting Tales of Claxton Bay.

Last year, Renalon won a silver award in the competition.

This year, he competed in the senior category and the prompt he chose to write about was, "Retell a famous folklore from your own or another Commonwealth country in a surprising way."

Renalon's essay focuses on a mysterious female figure said to haunt the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Claxton Bay, where numerous accidents (many fatal) have occurred over the years.

The tale centres around Maria, the beautiful daughter of a Spanish foreman, who falls in love with an Indian labourer.

After her father attempts to thwart the relationship, Maria dies tragically, bitten by a snake while trying to warn her lover.

The father, remorseful for his actions, builds a statue in her memory on a hill near the highway.

Speaking from his family home in Tabaquite on November 19, Renalon explained how the story of Maria had intrigued him since childhood.

"Growing up, my father would tell me stories about the girl crossing the road at night and the statue on the hill. I didn't know her name until I did some research and then I found out it was Maria," he said.

Renalon's dedication to the competition is evident, as he worked on the essay over the course of a week while juggling other commitments, including his growing business, Reon Graphics.

The business, which he founded and serves as CEO, celebrated its first anniversary on November 15 – the same day he received the e-mail confirming his gold award.

Coincidentally, Renalon had been marking the anniversary by posting gold-themed graphics across his social media pages.

The competition, which is under the patronage of Queen Camilla and organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS), attracted a record-breaking 53,434 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries this year.

Renalon's award places him among an elite group of young writers and he received a personal congratulatory message from Janet Cooper, chair of the RCS, acknowledging the significant increase in participation for 2025.

Renalon expressed his gratitude, saying he was overwhelmed with joy and that everything was "all truly God's work in my life."

His achievement was also shared by Tabaquite Secondary School, which posted a message of congratulations on its official Facebook page on November 17.

In addition to his academic achievements, Renalon is known for his leadership and community involvement.

As student council president, he spearheaded the school's first-ever beach cleanup at Mayaro Beach last year.

He also made a heartwarming visit to the Ezekiel Home for Abandoned Children in December 2024, where he brought Christmas cheer by reading to the children and providing snacks.

His outreach efforts also extended to the JC Mac Donald Home for the Aged in San Fernando.

Renalon is also a passionate entrepreneur.

In addition to Reon Graphics, which offers graphic design services, he started a vehicle sales venture in September, helping people market and sell cars while earning a commission on each sale.

He continues to offer skill-building opportunities, including hosting graphic design classes that cover topics such as coding and website design. His second class of the year, with a Christmas theme, will run from December 15 to 20. Registration for the class is open until November 26.

Looking toward his future, Renalon has aspirations of studying business management at university, where he hopes to develop his entrepreneurial skills further. "I like writing, but I want to be a business manager," he says.

Renalon's advice to his peers is simple but powerful: "There are opportunities wherever you go. You have to know when to take them and trust in God."

Renalon's parents, Sandy and Ronald Villafana, said they were immensely proud of their son's accomplishments.

Sandy recalled Renalon's determination and drive even during his early years.

"When he was preparing for the SEA exams during the pandemic, he would ask his teachers for extra work after school hours," she shared. "Even as a preschooler, he always showed academic excellence."

She added, "He got a trophy from Heavenly Voices ECCE in Tabaquite for being a par excellence student. My son always pushes himself to do better. We are incredibly proud of him."

His father said he always tries to give his two children, Renalon and Renee, opportunities that he did not have growing up. He always tries to guide them on the right path, highlighting the importance of a sound education.

Ronald recalled growing up and missing school to go help sell produce in the Tunapuna market.

Ronald said he was proud of Renalon's achievements.