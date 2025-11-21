Red Force hoping for clear skies vs Scorpions

In this file photo, Red Force spinner Yannic Cariah, left, celebrates a wicket with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, right, during a 2023 CG United Super50 match against Guyana Harpy Eagles, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be hoping for clear skies on November 21 in anticipation of their CG United Super50 Cup round two fixture against Jamaica Scorpions at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 pm.

Their opening contest, two days prior at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine, versus Barbados Royals, ended in a no result owing to persistent rainfall. The abrupt end saw both teams salvage two points each.

After an over five-hour delay courtesy of a wet outfield, the match was reduced to a 20-over affair. Barbados openers Kyle Mayers and Leniko Boucher put on 48 without loss from 5.1 overs, before the rains came once more to end the day’s play.

A similar occurrence at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain saw Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions also settle for two points each. Guyana, batting first, scored 287/7 from 47.1 overs before the heavens opened.

Play could not continue for the remainder of the day and this match also ended in a no result.

But at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Windward Islands Volcanoes got off to a winning start, defeating Leeward Islands Hurricanes by two wickets in a day/night contest, to go top of the table.

Put into bat, Leewards piled on 324 all out from 47.3 overs, courtesy of a Kofi James (103) century, and half-centuries from Mikyle Louis (59) and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (56) with Windwards’ bowlers Shadrack Descarte (3/43), Darron Nedd (3/53) and Kenneth Dember (3/56) bagging three scalps each.

And despite Windwards, in reply, losing opener Johann Jeremiah without scoring just three balls in, the Volcanoes erupted with solid middle-order performances from Nedd (94) and wicketkeeper Dillon Douglas (61), and opener Stephan Pascal and skipper Teddy Bishop (32).

They went on to achieve a victorious 325/8 from 43.5 overs to claim four important points from round one. Oshane Thomas (3/62) was the pick of the bowlers for Leewards while Karima Gore (2/41) was also among the wickets.

In round two, Red Force play Scorpions at Tarouba from 2 pm, Windwards chase another victory versus Guyana Harpy Eagles at St Augustine from 9 am while Leewards take on Barbados at the Oval, from the same time.

Red Force remain dependent on improved weather conditions for their second clash as another stoppage could hamper their journey to the coveted Super50 Cup crown.

Round one results

TT RED FORCE vs BARBADOS ROYALS 48/0 (5.1) — Kyle Mayers 24 not out, Leniko Boucher 21 not out — No Result (rain)

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 287/7 (47.1) — Kevlon Anderson 83, Raymond Perez 61, Matthew Nandu 54, Mavendra Dindial 26, Kemol Savory 25, Ronaldo Alimohamed 25 not out; Brad Barnes 2/45, Marquino Mindley 2/51 vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS — No Result (rain)

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 324 (47.3) — Kofi James 103, Mikyle Louis 59, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 56, Jeewel Andrew 31, Jahmar Hamilton 23; Shadrack Descarte 3/43, Darron Nedd 3/53, Kenneth Dember 3/56 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 325/8 (43.5) — Darron Nedd 94, Dillon Douglas 61, Stephan Pascal 40, Teddy Bishop 32, Sunil Ambris 25, McKenny Clarke 22 not out; Oshane Thomas 3/62, Karima Gore 2/41 — Windwards won by two wickets