PSA receives 10% offer by CPO

PSA president Felisha Thomas. - File photo

PUBLIC Services Association president Felisha Thomas has confirmed that the union has received an offer of ten per cent salary increase from Chief Personnel Officer Daryl Dindial.

Speaking to the media on November 21 after a meeting with the CPO, Thomas said, "Another promise made, another promise delivered."

Thomas had previously expressed scepticism over the agenda of the meeting after it was revealed that a presentation on the state of the economy would be delivered.

Thomas said, "Prior to today's meeting, we would have written to the CPO office. We indicated we are not at beginning of negotiations and what the PSA is interested in at this point is the mandate by the Minister of Finance to put an offer of ten per cent on the table. I'm happy to say to the membership of the PSA, that another promise made is another promise delivered.

"We have in our hand, delivered by acting CPO, an offer of ten per cent which the PSA will be responding to by this afternoon, because as we have said, our main aim is to ensure that we close these negotiations and put some monies in our members' pockets by Christmas, and that stands."