Police Commissioner sends warning to illegal quarrying syndicate: Cease and desist

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

POLICE Commissioner Allister Guevarro has again issued a stern warning to individuals involved in illegal quarrying and mineral processing to "cease and desist."

In a statement on November 21, Guevarro said, “I will like to take this opportunity to warn the persons involved in this illegal enterprise, which has long been fuelling homicides, extortion and gangs, to cease and desist.

“Those involved in these acts have sought to portray themselves as victims, but the facts are clear, as they were engaged in criminal activity that robs the nation of its resources and fuels organised crime.”

The commissioner’s warning comes a day after quarry boss, Danny Guerra, and his son were detained under preventative detention orders signed on November 19 by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander.

The order accused Guerra of posing an imminent threat to public safety, including an alleged plot to assassinate a government minister.

The order states that Guerra’s group had access to high-powered firearms and intends to escalate attacks against rival gangs in public spaces. It adds that preventive detention under Regulation 14 of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2025 is necessary to disrupt operational planning and prevent further violence.

In his release, Guevarro said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had been actively addressing criminal activities linked to illegal quarrying for several years.

He said the recent media attention on illegal mining did not mark the beginning of police action. “This is not a matter that the TTPS has only now begun to investigate,” he said, adding that the police have been pursuing offenders, dismantling criminal networks, and taking them before the courts over an extended period.

Guevarro said the police’s operations were not directed at any single person, but rather targeted a criminal enterprise that drains national resources, undermines lawful industries, and finances organised crime.

He noted that between 2020 and 2025, 47 individuals were arrested and charged for offences related to illegal quarrying and mineral processing without proper licences issued by the Director of Minerals or the State Land Commissioner. Of these, 19 were charged for mining without a licence, and 28 were charged for processing minerals without a licence.

He provided a breakdown of charges by year and location as follows: 2020: 12 charged for mining in Wallerfield and Sangre Grande; 2022: 3 charged for mining in Matura; 2023: 4 charged for mining in Vega De Oropouche; 2024: 9 persons charged for processing minerals in Wallerfield; 2025: 19 persons charged for processing minerals in Manuel Congo, Arima

Guevarro said under his watch, the TTPS would “not be swayed by attempts to recast offenders as victims” and remained committed to enforcing the law without bias. “The true victims are the people of Trinidad and Tobago, whose lands, communities, and future are being exploited to line the pockets of organised criminal groups,” the Commissioner said, adding a pointed warning: “Don’t play victim to the media on one hand, while you’re holding the shovel that digs the country’s grave in the other.”

The commissioner reminded that activities linked to illegal quarrying were “criminal offences and those who persist will face arrest, prosecution and the full weight of the law.”

“The TTPS remains resolute in protecting the resources of Trinidad and Tobago, ensuring lawful industry thrives, and dismantling criminal enterprises that threaten national security and public trust.”