PM distances government from Aboud's US visa revocation

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has distanced her administration from the revocation of activist Gary Aboud's US visa, saying the decision lies with the US government and embassy.

"The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago has absolutely no involvement in the decisions or actions taken by the Government of the United States or the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago regarding their visa or immigration policies. These matters fall solely within the jurisdiction of the United States government. Any concerns or requests for clarification or redress must be directed to the appropriate US authorities."

Furthermore, she assured that the government is not silencing NGOs in TT and called Aboud's assertion "reckless, misleading and risks causing unnecessary fear."

"I categorically state that there has never been – and will never be – any attempt by my Government to intimidate, punish, or suppress the voices of civil society. In fact, when a former Prime Minister recently called a press conference at his 'office' and made a host of unfounded claims, I made it clear that he is free to speak. That is how democracy works, and my Government will always uphold that principle."

In reaffirming her resounding support for the US military action in the Caribbean, Persad-Bissessar said the true enemies of TT and the region are the narco-traffickers, human traffickers, gun runners, and the transnational criminal cartels, whom she blamed for unprecedented levels of bloodshed, violence, and suffering in the country.

"I stand by my position that these dangerous criminals must be confronted decisively. My Government firmly supports the United States and our international partners in their mission to combat transnational trafficking and dismantle criminal networks that prey on our citizens. The former administration left our borders dangerously exposed – allowing unchecked entry of illegal immigrants, members of violent gangs such as Tren de Aragua, and an influx of guns, drugs, and trafficked persons."

She reiterated that the US military assets and action in the region have significantly reduced the flow of illegal weapons and drugs into the country.

"Their partnership is welcomed, and their results are evident. My Government remains committed to strengthening regional security, protecting our citizens, and working alongside international partners – including the United States – to ensure that peace, safety, and the rule of law prevail in TT."

The Fisherman and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) corporate secretary claimed his US visa was revoked over his criticism of the US' missile strikes in the Caribbean over the past two and a half months. Speaking to Newsday on November 21, Aboud said he received the news of his visa revocation in an e-mail on November 20. He said the letter referred to "new information" that has come to the US authorities.