Permanent Secretary robbed by 4 men in Cascade

- File photo

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry Abigail Bynoe, 52, and members of her family were robbed at gunpoint by four masked men shortly after she pulled into the driveway of her Cascade home on the night of November 20.

According to reports, around 7.15 pm, Bynoe had just arrived at her home when she was greeted by a 73-year-old male relative and a 12-year-old female relative.

The two had gone to the driveway to assist her with groceries when the family was confronted by bandits, one armed with a gun and another with a knife.

The men ordered the victims into the house, where the elderly relative was struck with the gun. The suspects then ransacked the home and stole Bynoe’s wallet containing bank cards and her ID, as well as a Republic Bank device, a driver's permit and $400.

The elderly victim’s wallet was also stolen. It contained his driver’s permit, several bank cards, and $600 .

The child was robbed of her iPhone 14 valued at $500, a Nintendo Switch valued at $500, a 75-inch JVC television valued at $4,000, a Samsung A27 valued at $1,000, and an iPhone 15 with value to be confirmed.

Property belonging to the Ministry of Trade was also taken, including a tablet and two sets of vehicle keys.

The assailants then escaped in Bynoe’s vehicle.