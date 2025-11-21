Pan, powder and mas in San Fernando on November 22

Heritage Skiffle Steel Orchestra players perform at the Steelpan and Powder Parade in San Fernando on November 16, 2024. -

THIRTY-SEVEN years ago, on November 18, 1988, it was City Day. Over time, the celebration expanded into city week and now – its spirit too vibrant to be contained – San Fernando has been enjoying a full month of activities since the beginning of November.

Over three decades after the former borough was granted city status under the late mayor Dr Romesh Mootoo, the spirit of renewal still stirs in its streets. On November 22, those streets will come alive for the second J’Ouvert celebration of 2025.

Later in the evening, the national instrument will take centre stage.

Revellers have secured their costumes, eight mas bands have registered and music trucks are ready, all in anticipation of an early morning street party that San Fernandians proudly claim is yet to be rivalled by any other city, town or community in Trinidad and Tobago.

The J’Ouvert parade kicks off at 2 am, leaving from the OWTU building on Circular Road, proceeding onto Royal Road, then Coffee Street, before ending on Cipero Street.

In the past few weeks, government announced significant decisions regarding noise levels and banned fetes from sporting venues such as the Brian Lara Stadium, Jean Pierre Complex and the National Stadium.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said he has not received any warning from police or other authorities regarding the noise level of the trucks accompanying masqueraders and steelbands – or the decibel level of the steelpan itself.

“We will do everything in our power to provide entertainment responsibly and with sound that is acceptable for all to enjoy themselves. We always plan these events in conjunction with all stakeholders responsible for administering a safe and enjoyable parade experience for patrons”

He pointed to the recently successful carnival in October, in Tobago. “They just enjoyed their carnival and exactly what happened there – where the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) provided an atmosphere of enjoyment and revelry – we aim to provide as well in San Fernando. This as we continue to work on developing our tourism sector and diversifying our economy through the orange economy,” the mayor said.

Adding to the anticipated revelry, Pan and Powder returns for the second time in as many years.

This second edition is hosted by Pan Trinbago in collaboration with the San Fernando City Corporation, as part of the month-long anniversary celebrations.

“We must always find a space for our national instrument, and I consider it a privilege to work with Pan Trinbago to cater to steelband lovers,” Parris said.

President of Pan Trinbago, Beverly Ramsey-Moore, said this exciting cultural showcase – led by its South/Central Region – builds on the tremendous success of the first edition, merging the infectious rhythms of steelpan with the vibrant tradition of powder festivities.

Promising an evening of colour, rhythm and unity, Ramsey-Moore said the action begins at 6 pm at the corner of Coffee and Cipero Streets. After a brief formal opening, bands will move down Coffee Street to Cipero Street, culminating at Skinner Park.

Participating steelbands include top San Fernando sides Heritage Petroleum Skiffle, NLCB Fonclaire and San City Steel Symphony. They will be joined by visitors, Trinidad Valley Harps, Massy Trinidad All Stars, T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps, Heritage Petroleum Siparia Deltones and Couva Joylanders Steel Orchestra.

In 2024, All Stars drew one of the largest followings down Cipero Street thanks to its enduring legacy and immense cultural contribution. As the oldest steelband – now celebrating 90 years of musical excellence – it is expected to surpass last year’s numbers.

In a release, Pan Trinbago described the Steelpan and Powder Parade as a landmark cultural event promoting artistic expression, community engagement and national unity.

“It highlights Pan Trinbago’s ongoing commitment to preserving TT’s rich musical traditions while strengthening public appreciation for the organisation’s contributions to cultural development. This celebration brings together steelpan players, residents and visitors in a joyous, family-friendly atmosphere that honours both heritage and innovation within the steelpan movement.

“We invite the public to join us for this vibrant and historic cultural experience that showcases the best of who we are as a people.”

Parris described the first edition of Pan and Powder in 2024 as “perhaps the biggest in the country,” and welcomed them for a second time. He urged all steelpan enthusiasts to come out and enjoy the experience.

“For those tourists who come to San Fernando, enjoy our southern blend of steelbands. “Come and enjoy southern love,” he said.