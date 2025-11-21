Moonilal upbeat about gas supply as bpTT completes Cypre project

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal at a media conference on November 20. - Faith Ayoung

THE safe completion of bpTT's Cypre seven-well drilling programme has prompted congratulatory remarks from the current and former Energy and Energy Industries ministers, both of whom highlighted the project's significance to the country's energy future.

On November 20, bpTT announced the completion, saying it was after the delivery of first gas in April 2025.

Shortly after the announcement, Energy and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal congratulated the bpTT team on the successful completion of the Cypre subsea development, which comprises seven wells.

He recalled that bpTT announced first gas from Cypre in March 2025, after completing phase one with four wells.

"Today we are glad to see the additional three wells for Phase 2 are now online, significantly ahead of schedule. In fact, ahead of schedule is the new norm under this second administration of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar," he told Newsday via WhatsApp.

The ministry also shared the statement.

Moonilal added that these wells were initially planned to come online in 2026.

However, in collaboration with the ministry, bpTT was able to accelerate first gas for Phase 2 to 2025.

"This efficiency augurs well for our natural gas supply. At peak production, Cypre is expected to deliver 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (~250mmscf/d)," he said.

He charged that the Cypre project was the result of policies introduced by the Persad-Bisesser-led People's Partnership (PP) government in 2014.

The minister added, "Cypre is based on natural gas discovered by the Macadamia-1 well, drilled in 2017, combined with the South East Queens Beach (SEQB) gas reservoirs. Significant volumes of natural gas that will be produced from Cypre are from the Macadamia discovery."

"Drilling of Macadamia-1 commenced on March 25, 2017. BP's investment in the Macadamia-1 exploration well arose because of the accelerated capital allowance for exploration, which was passed into law in April 2014 by the passage of the Finance Bill, 2014."

He pointed out that this exploration incentive had a sunset clause, meaning that it expired on December 31, 2017.

It was for that reason BP drilled the Macadamia exploration well in March 2017 and the Savannah exploration well (started on December 28, 2016).

The Savannah exploration well resulted in the Matapal project, which has been in production since September 2021.

Without these incentives, he said, projects like Cypre and Matapal would not have materialised, and the country's natural gas production would be in an even worse state.

He said the energy sector remains integral to our economy and resources from the Cypre project play an important role in strengthening TT's natural gas supply.

"We look forward to continued investment as we advance our energy sector together," Moonilal said.

He concluded that he had also taken note of "the hastily posted statement of the former Minister of Energy."

"When we speak of establishing the legal framework for attracting and incentivising investment, his claim to fame to this project is that he went to visit the pipes," Moonilal said.

Moonilal was referring to the former energy minister Stuart R Young who earlier in the day had congratulated bpTT on the successful completion of the Cypre project.

On his Facebook page, Young congratulated bpTT on the latest phase of Cypre being completed safely.

"This augurs well for TT's gas production, replacing some of the ongoing natural gas decline taking place," he said.

"As can be seen from the independent timeline, this was negotiated and a final investment decision taken between 2017 and 2023. We negotiated this project with BP, and thankfully, we were able to ensure it with first gas production starting on April 3, 2025."

The post was accompanied by several photos showing Young interacting with energy officials aboard a vessel.

Young added, "It was a proud day when we visited the ships that came to lay the pipelines for Cypre in November 2024."

BpTT's statement highlighted that the Cypre's seven wells are tied to bpTT's existing Juniper platform.

"The project team has now drilled, completed and commissioned the remaining three wells," the statement said.

The statement quoted David Campbell, bpTT president, as saying the completion of these wells and the gas delivered mark a safe and successful delivery for bpTT.

"This achievement underscores our commitment to maximising production from the Columbus Basin and reflects a significant investment and bpTT's continued dedication to the country's energy sector," Campbell said.

"This is the latest achievement in a year of strong delivery for bpTT, including the bp-operated Frangipani gas discovery and working with our joint venture partner, EOG, to deliver first gas from the Mento major project."

He added that bpTT looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders "to unlock TT's energy future."

The Cypre gas field is about 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad, within the East Mayaro Block, at a water depth of about 80 metres.

Cypre is 100 per cent owned by bpTT, which is owned by bp (70 per cent) and Repsol (30 per cent).

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley recently raised concerns about the future of TT's natural gas production.

Speaking via Facebook Live on November 17, Rowley warned that despite having ten to 12 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, TT faces a downward trend in production and consumption.

The former PNM leader pointed to a significant reduction in daily usage, from 4.3 billion cubic feet to 2.6 billion cubic feet, with further declines possible in the future.

Rowley's comments were made in response to remarks by Persad-Bissessar, who last month said that TT does not need Venezuela's gas.

This comment followed Venezuela's decision to suspend gas agreements with TT, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.