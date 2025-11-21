Moonilal, Morris: Government can handle concerns over US, Venezuela tensions

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal at a post-cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on November 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

GOVERNMENT is prepared to handle any situation which could arise out of escalating US, Venezuela tensions in the Caribbean.

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris gave these assurances at the post-cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on November 20.

Moonilal slammed former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley for claiming TT's offshore energy installations could be at risk if hostilities break out between the US and Venezuela. At a news conference at his home in Carenage, Rowley said this risk was real because of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's support of the US military deployment which began in the southern Caribbean in August and offering to allow US forces to use TT as a base of operations should Venezuela make any military incursion into Guyana.

Venezuela and Guyana have a decades long dispute regarding the Essequibo border region between both nations.

Moonilal repeated his view that Rowley's statements were "alarmist and irresponsible." Rowley claimed Venezuela could view TT as a combatant because of government's support for the US military deployment and TT had no naval presence to defend its offshore energy platforms from any attack.

He said, "We have been having discussions with all of the upstream players and multinational corporations."

Moonilal added some of these companies have operated in areas of the world which are described as conflict zones.

"They are not at all disturbed by this. They have their contingency plans and so on. So there is really no high risk."

He said, "The installations have security and we continue to work along our law enforcement ministers and partners."

Moonilal claimed Rowley was trying to become politically relevant and trying to undermine Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles.

In response to other questions from the media, Morris maintained government has been fully transparent and accountable to the population on all matters relating to TT's position in the entire US-Venezuela situation.

He recalled last week, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers spoke about members of the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) coming to TT this week to engage in training with the TT Defence Force (TTDF).

The US military deployment began in August with the deployment of the guided missile destroyers USS Gravely, Sampson and Jason Dunham. The Gravely and the 22nd MEU visited TT between October 26-30. The MEU were a key unit involved in the 1983 US military invasion of Grenada, code named Operation Urgent Fury.

Morris said, "The Prime Minister herself has been in the media addressing and allaying any fear and giving us, the reassurance that we must be calm."

He dismissed a concern by a reporter about Defence Minister Wayne Sturge not attending the briefing to discuss ongoing US/Venezuela tensions and their potential impact on TT.

"The government today has chosen to discuss some very key issues, especially as Dr Moonilal has become the first energy minister in the last ten years to have growth in the energy sector."

Morris was asked to respond to questions about US Marine VM-22 Ospreys flying over their homes in different parts of Trinidad as part of the US/TT military exercises.

He was asked whether any drones which could be used as part of those exercises were used to destroy alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean. Persad-Bissessar has publicly supported those strikes.

Morris said, "The government has been accountable on that issue."

He repeated his previous comment about Sobers announcing joint TT-US military exercises last week.

"Any type of aircraft over your head and so on is part of the training exercises that the joint training exercises that were announced to the population last Friday (November 14). It should not come as any surprise."

Morris said Sobers indicated last week he did not think any of the equipment being used by the Marines "would have been involved in those strikes." He was unable to say if the military exercises would end on November 21 as planned or be extended.

Morris added Sturge and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander would update the public on those issues in due course.

He said, "We reflect on the Prime Minister's very, very defining statements on Monday (November 17) that TT will not be the launching pad for any attack. That all of these are part of our relationship...very age old relationship to our US allies."

Persad-Bissessar has supported the Trump administration's description of the deployment as an anti-narcotics exercise.

On a report that quoted Alexander being unaware of the arrival of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford in the Caribbean, Morris said, "The government has always been committed to providing accountability in every aspect of our national governance."

The Gerald Ford is accompanied by a strike group includes nine embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan, and the integrated air and missile defence command ship USS Winston S Churchill.

He repeated that Sobers has publicly spoken about significant decreases in crime relative to the US military deployment.

Morris said, "The government has always been committed to providing results and accounting for whatever measures we are part and parcel of." He added, "In due course, that will be part of the national conversation."

He said cabinet made many decisions earlier and the matters which Moonilal, Maharaj, Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj and Civil Aviation and Transport Minister Eli Zakour mentioned earlier in the briefing, "were the pressing issues at this point in time."

Maharaj and Zakour dismissed reports which claimed tour operators were cancelling visits to TT because of ongoing US-Venezuela tensions

Zakour said he had no information on this and he was not the relevant minister with respect to that issue.

Maharaj said, "We have received no major reports on anything like that."