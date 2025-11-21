Lydians present De Chile Faddah on December 13 and 14

This December, celebrated choir, The Lydian Singers will present their 2025 Christmas musical production, De Chile Faddah – The Nativity: Joseph’s Story, a bold and moving perspective of the birth of Christ, through the eyes of Joseph in a present Trinidad and Tobago landscape.

The show runs on December 13 an 14 at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

De Chile Faddah, written by Bernard Shepherd SC, brings the familiar nativity tale to life with a uniquely Caribbean voice, highlighting the emotional and spiritual journey of Joseph, as he embraces his role as father to a child not biologically his. Featuring original music, inspiring choral performances and powerful storytelling, this production blends cultural authenticity with timeless themes of love, faith and fatherhood, said a media release.

Under the experienced guidance of acclaimed director, Davlin Thomas, De Chile Faddah will feature a stellar cast with the roles of Kareem Forde as Joseph; Curtis Gross as Nick; Antonio Modeste as Gabriel and Uchena Mayers as Mary among others with cameo appearances from Jean, Dina, Rosita and Clementina.

Audiences can also expect stirring dance performances from North West Laventille Cultural Movement.

De Chile Faddah is not just a Christmas concert – it’s a heartfelt celebration of hope, responsibility and divine purpose, brought to life through the music and drama that only The Lydians can deliver, said the release.

Showtime is 7 pm on December 13 and 6 pm on December 14.

Tickets are available from: Lydian Members; at the Queen’s Hall Box Office; online at IslandE tickets and Queen’s Hall online platform or by reservation by messaging: 253-7464.