Lawyer tells DPP: Disregard Cepep lawsuit files sent by High Court

Kareem Marcelle. -

ATTORNEYS for ex-Cepep contractor Eastman Enterprises Ltd, which is challenging the termination of over 300 contracts by the Cepep Company soon after the April 28 general election, have written to Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, urging him to discontinue any consideration of the material referred to him by the High Court.

In a letter on November 21, attorney Kareem Marcelle informed the DPP of the Appeal Court’s reversal of the High Court’s referral.

He said the documents previously forwarded to the DPP pursuant to the High Court’s now-overturned order were “null, void, unlawful and of no effect.”

“We maintain that the said certified copy of all documents filed in the proceedings below, which was forwarded by the Registrar of the Supreme Court to your good office for consideration, is null, void, unlawful and of no effect.

“Further, any ongoing decision by your good office to ‘consider’ the said matter and/or documents which flowed from the plainly wrong and premature decision by the learned trial judge ought to be rescinded forthwith.

“We look forward to your assistance and lawful consideration in this matter.”

The Court of Appeal, on November 21, set aside a trial judge’s order that directed the Registrar of the Supreme Court to send all filings from Eastman‘s lawsuit. to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), ruling that the referral was premature and “plainly wrong.”

In overturning the directive, the panel held that the trial judge failed to consider key factors, including the absence of fact-finding, untested allegations, and the involvement of individuals who were not parties to the case. The Appeal Court said the allegations had “not been tested” and could not properly ground a referral.

Although the Appeal Court reversed the referral order, Justices of Appeal Peter Rajkumar, James Aboud, and Ricky Rahim found that Eastman was required to comply with the contract’s alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedure before filing its lawsuit, affirming the trial judge’s decision to stay the claim. Rajkumar, who wrote the decision, said the dispute resolution procedures under the contract’s ADR clause were “sufficiently certain to require compliance therewith as a condition precedent to litigation.”

In August, DPP Gaspard told Newsday he would review the court documents sent to him by the court. At the time, he said he would inform the public of any major developments.

“I will peruse the subject documents. If there is a need for an investigation, that would have to be done by the police.

“I cannot impose any time frame on the police,” he said, adding, “I do consider it my duty to apprise the people of TT of any significant developments, especially since my office is a public one.”

Cepep has since said it intended to pursue all legitimate avenues open to it in the interest of justice and public administration.

"Cepep, however, remains permitted to the pursuit of justice in this matter and has sought legal advice on the fraudulent misrepresentation perpetuated on the company."