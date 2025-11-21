Lara begins new innings with 277 restaurant

Shane Sagar, left and Brian Lara speak at he official opening of 277 restaurant at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Trincity. - Photo by Jonathan Ramnanansingh

WEST Indies cricket great Brian Lara has begun a new innings in the food and hospitality industry with the official opening of his first restaurant, 277, at the posh Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Trincity.

The former West Indies captain, alongside his new business partner Shane Sagar, formally opened the doors of the venue on November 15 before a crowd of invited guests, family, former teammates, business partners and supporters.

The launch marks Lara’s most significant business venture since retiring from cricket, and he said the restaurant represents a new phase of his professional life.

Describing the moment as a welcomed shift into unfamiliar territory, Lara told attendees, all decked off in white, “This is a new chapter. This is a new arena for me.”

The name 277, Lara said, was derived from his historic knock during a 1993 Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he scored his maiden Test century. Despite that third of five Test matches ending in a draw, a total team effort saw the visitors topple the Aussies 2-1 in that series.

That moment in Lara’s timeless career, was described by the legendary batsman as “the first time I started believing in myself.”

“It was the first time that I had that confidence. I had that identity that I wanted in cricket. It means a lot. And if I'm going to open something for the first time, it's got to be represented by that sort of characteristic.”

He added that, for a first business venture of this scale, it was appropriate to connect it to his first major breakthrough as a batsman.

The menu offers a broad range of international cuisine, with a unique blend of experience from the two main chefs from England and TT and a pasty chef from India. They’ve incorporated a variety of local ingredients into the menu infused with the chefs’ collective culinary experience from around the globe.

One example is 277’s chadon beni chimichurri – which merges TT’s most popular local seasoning herb into an uncooked sauce and condiment, traditionally from Argentina and Uruguay, and served with grilled meats, such as steak and sausages, but also accompanying poultry, fish and vegetables.

Lara said he views the restaurant’s staff as a unit preparing for a major undertaking, comparing the start of the business to the start of a cricket campaign. “I have a beautiful staff and I want to tell them that I feel like if we’re going on a (cricket) tour. And we just came from a camp. We did just all the physical work. And now we are going to jump on that plane. We’re going to get on tour. And we’re going to represent.”

The restaurant is co-owned and operated with businessman Sagar, whom Lara credited as the driving force behind the project. He publicly acknowledged Sagar’s work in conceptualising and executing the design and operation, stating that the restaurant would not have come together without him.

Lara said he considered the restaurant industry a natural extension of his interests, explaining that he frequented the location in the past while golfing nearby. When the former restaurant occupying the space closed, the opportunity emerged for a new concept, eventually materialising into 277 after Sagar contacted him to pursue the idea.

Lara said his team had completed training, preparations and planning over the past months and were now ready to “execute” as the business officially opens to the public.

Former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes attended as a special guest and recalled witnessing Lara’s original 277 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Haynes said he travelled to Trinidad for the launch at Lara’s request and expressed optimism that the restaurant would grow successfully over time.

He also spoke briefly about Lara’s achievements following the 277 innings, describing the number as a symbol of Lara’s career trajectory.

Lara, in turn, shared an anecdote from that 1992-93 tour, when he was still a junior player rooming with Haynes. He recounted being invited by Haynes, a senior player, to dinner in Sydney.

Lara told the audience that he ordered crispy duck despite Haynes warning him about the cricketing superstition surrounding “ducks.”

“Crispy duck and pancakes, please,” Lara recalled saying. This, however, was the night before Lara went on to score his 277. Opener Haynes scored 22 that day, and when he was dismissed, made way for an incoming Lara, who he joked with while exiting the field saying, “Good luck with that duck you had last night.”

The rest is history. Lara went on to smash 277 runs in a mesmerising 293-run partnership with then-captain Richie Richardson (109).

The cricket legend closed his address by referencing his final international match in Barbados and the question he posed to the public at the time. He said the same sentiment applies to his new venture.

“When you come here, I want to make sure that you’re well fed. I want to make sure that you enjoy the ambience. And I want to make sure that you feel that you were entertained at 277.”

Lara said the restaurant aims to provide quality dining and service, and encouraged patrons to offer feedback as operations begin. He added that he was accustomed to criticism during his cricketing years and remained open to it in this new field.

Lara made special mention of Faria Hassanali and Marvin Holder, who played integral roles in guiding and assisting him and Sagar through this new endeavour. He also recognised his “two best friends” – former national footballers Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy – of whom “no one can get between us” for their longstanding support.

According to Lara, the team intends to maintain the standards presented on opening night and to ensure the business “continues to improve” as it develops.