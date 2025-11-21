Khan urges UTT graduates to help improve society

Attorney Israel Khan SC receives his honarary doctorate from President Christine Kangaloo during the University of Trinidad and Tobago graduation ceremony held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on November 18. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ATTORNEY Israel Khan SC is urging graduates of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) to use their newly acquired knowledge to help improve society.

Khan made the appeal as he addressed graduates after receiving his honorary Doctor of Laws degree during UTT’s 2025 graduation ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain on November 18.

Khan, who currently serves as president of the Criminal Bar Association of TT, was recognised for his contributions to the local and international legal landscape.

Also receiving honorary degrees were businessman and fashion designer Peter Elias, who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts; educator Jamwant Maharaj, who received an Honorary Doctor of Science; and songwriter, scriptwriter, and producer Gilman Figaro, who was awarded an Honorary Distinguished Fellow.

During his address, Khan asked the graduates whether they believed the country’s resources were being distributed equally throughout society.

For those who felt they were not, he said it was their duty to help change that.

To illustrate his point, he pointed to the justice system as one area where graduates could make a meaningful impact.

Khan said it was “morally wrong” that more than 300 people remain in legal limbo for over a decade while awaiting trial dates for matters including murder.

“This is unfair both to the accused and the victim's relatives,” he said.

He also described it as a miscarriage of justice that inquests have not been completed for many of the more than 1,000 police-involved shootings over the past 30 years, leaving numerous questions unanswered.

"This is unfair both to the police and the relatives of the persons killed by the police," he said.

At the same time, he said the criminal justice system is being brought into disrepute “when bold-faced criminals” commit crimes without being held to account.

Khan, who has over 50 years of practice, said his quest throughout his career has been to improve the criminal justice system "in order to render justice for all."

He reminded graduates never to forget where they came from, noting that many of them may be the first in their families or communities to earn a university degree.

He said it took a village to support them on their journey.

He added that they now have a responsibility to pay that goodwill forward to the next generation so the cycle of upliftment can continue.