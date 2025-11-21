Kalicharan Mas set to Bedazzle for Carnival

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris, centre, with bandleaders of Kalicharan Mas Sterlin Mahase, Ayana Kalicharan-Mahase and models at the launch of, Bedazzle at the Lobby, La Romaine on November 15. - Innis Francis

Kalicharan Mas launched its 2026 Carnival presentation, Bedazzle at the Lobby, Paria Suits, La Romaine on November 15.

The band originally founded by the the husband and wife team of Ivan and Wendy Kalicharan has captured the San Fernando Band of the Year title 31 times.

Wendy, lost the battle to cancer in May this year.

Daughter and co-bandleader Ayana Kalicharan-Mahase said her mother Wendy lived a “beautiful and glittery life,” which inspired her designs for next year's presentation.

The launch featured sections like Oro, Onyx, Mystic Quartz, Larimar, Bronze and Rose Quartz.

Kalicharan-Mahase said, “ It’s not just about sparkle, it is about impact, emotion and elevated beauty. The bedazzled theme is a celebration of brilliance, both literal and metaphorical. It is the connection to gemstones that elevates it from mere sparkle to a rich tapestry of meaning, beauty and emotional resonance. Whether in fashion, design or storytelling, it invites us to embrace the extraordinary and shine unapologetically.”

The event also formed part of a “thank you” to revellers who have been with the band over the years, with an after-party.