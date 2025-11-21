Give cops their due rank

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro - GREVIC ALVARADO

POLICE Commissioner Allister Guevarro this week highlighted the toll the promotions limbo is having on the service. The government should pay attention.

The Court of Appeal on November 18 reserved its ruling in a lawsuit brought by 30 second division officers over how they have been treated. Separately, a case that quashed a process affecting 169 first division officers has been adjourned.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service continues to face significant challenges,” Mr Guevarro disclosed.

“These matters, which predate my assumption of office, have unfortunately resulted in a number of experienced officers reaching the mandatory retirement age.” He added, “It represents millions of dollars in investment in succession planning that, regrettably, cannot now be fully realised.”

Even if court cases are expedited, it’s unlikely they will be the end of the matter. The problems attending the patchwork system by which promotions are managed are so profound, the complaints so frequent, the malaise so pervasive that legislative intervention might be the only way out.

It’s safe to say the system’s a mess. Section 123A(2) of the Constitution gives the top cop the power to make appointments. But section 18 of the Police Service Act establishes a Promotion Advisory Board. Meanwhile, Regulation 20 of the Police Service Regulations outlines examination and interview procedures. Additionally, myriad departmental orders, often superseding each other, touch upon additional requirements. The process is so convoluted it’s a miracle any cop has ever been promoted. Often, rules are broken, possibly because senior figures themselves might not comprehend them.

In sharp contrast to this confusing regime are the simple principles that should underpin promotions. An officer who works hard should be rewarded. If they have never misconducted themself and have long supplied meritorious service, they are entitled to career advancement. It’s a mark of shame that this is not what’s taking place. Under successive top cops, fears of cronyism, favouritism and nepotism have been rampant. Backlogs have swollen. Little wonder demoralisation is pervasive, detection rates are low and customer service is wanting.

To study how officers are treated when it comes to getting their dues is to come face to face with extreme public sector malaise. Many languish for decades. A recent case revealed 2,357 were awaiting promotion. In March 2022, the board had to interview 461 corporals. Even those who make it before that mysterious body – when it is properly constituted – can wait 14 months for a determination. Frequent are merit list disputes.

This is not how any worker, far less police officers, should be treated.

The courts might have useful guidance to provide.

But the time has come for legislative intervention to overhaul the police promotions process from top to bottom.