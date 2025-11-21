Diego woman detained for alleged online posts inciting Venezuela to attack PM

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. - File photo

HOMELAND Security Minister Roger Alexander has ordered the preventive detention of a Diego Martin woman for her alleged online posts.

The action was taken under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, after authorities determined her comments directed at the Venezuelan government could incite violence against the Trinidad and Tobago government.

According to the legal notice, Olive Green-Jack’s public social media posts allegedly invited external actors to commit violence against the prime minister, government officials and members of the public. Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, who signed the order, said these actions represented an “imminent threat to public safety.”

“The detainee, Olive Green-Jack has made and published public posts and/or comments on social media addressed to the Venezuelan Government in an attempt to influence public opinion in a manner likely to be prejudicial to public safety.

“These public posts and comments invite violence on the Prime Minister, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and members of the public by Venezuela and/or external persons. “These activities reveal an imminent threat to public safety.”

The order, dated November 12 and gazetted on November 20, authorises Green-Jack’s detention at the Women’s Prison Golden Grove in Arouca or another facility designated by the minister. Under the regulations, police may arrest a person subject to a detention order without a warrant.

Alexander issued the order pursuant to Regulation 14, which allows the minister to detain individuals deemed likely to act in a way harmful to national security.

The Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, remain in effect for the duration of the SoE, declared on July 18, and since extended twice.