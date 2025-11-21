Damien Adams storms into Pan-Am MMA semi-final

Trinidad and Tobago’s Damien Adams advanced to the men’s featherweight (65.8 kg) semi-final after executing a first round victory over El Salvadorian Gabriel Barrera at the 2025 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Pan-Americana Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, on November 20.

Adams made light work of his opponent, winning via submission, with 47 seconds left in the two-minute first round. After a brief stand-up exchange, the fight went to the ground, where Adams secured a choke hold to seal his semi-final berth.

He returns to the ring on November 21.

Additionally, TT’s Joshua James, fighting in the men’s super lightweight (74.8kg) category, heads into the semi-finals on November 21, where he meets Mexico’s Luis Angel Rodriguez Dominguez.

In the super heavyweight division, TT’s Michael Serrette has already advanced to the final and now awaits the winner of the all-Mexico semi-final between David Antonio Maldonado Montes and Gael Cuervo Rodríguez.

Accompanying the athletes are national IMMAF-accredited coach Keron Bourne and TTMMAF president Jason Fraser, who also serves as vice-president of the IMMAF Pan-Americana Confederation.

This year marks TT’s sixth consecutive appearance at the Pan-Americana Championship—an achievement the federation said, in a statement on November 19, which reflects the country’s commitment to developing the sport.

Since the event’s inaugural staging in 2019, TT has participated in every edition, earning a collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals despite often being one of the smallest delegations.

The federation noted that maintaining such consistent participation has not been without financial strain.

Fraser said that securing funding remains one of the organisation’s toughest hurdles, with himself and technical director Warren Gill frequently using personal funds to ensure athletes do not miss international opportunities.

“It is through strong governance, disciplined financial management, and transparent leadership within the federation that TTMMAF has still been able to successfully participate in IMMAF events at every level,” the statement read, referencing major championships in Abu Dhabi, Eastern Europe, Georgia, and across the Pan-American region.

TT also celebrates a significant off-the-mat milestone this year. Gill has been appointed as one of only two international officials leading the referee team for the Pan-Americana Championship.

Fraser also renewed his call for greater private-sector investment in the federation’s youth-development mission.

“Many of our athletes come from humble and challenging backgrounds. All they need is an opportunity,” he said.

“We are asking corporate TT to adopt one athlete. Let us save our youths from the streets and give them a pathway through sports. Sports is not just activity; it is a way of life.”

Seventeen nations are set to compete at this year’s Championship, which forms part of IMMAF’s global series of annual continental and world youth, junior, and senior tournaments.