Courtesy and patience from police

-

THE EDITOR: Congratulations must go out to the newly trained batch of police officers recently graduated from the police training facility. It is also of note that the public perception of law enforcement has been noticeably changing.

One example of this turnaround was evident after my son's car was stolen in Chaguanas on November 11. Because of intense investigations and search efforts by committed officers of the Chaguanas and Couva Police Stations, the vehicle was recovered four days later in Edinburgh 500.

Officers Archie, Law and Khan of the Chaguanas station and Marcano of the Couva station were instrumental in the recovery of the vehicle. I thank to these officers for their diligence and hard work in this matter.

Also of note is the courtesy and patience of Chaguanas officers in dealing with all concerned with the stolen vehicle. The public has often complained in the past about the lack of courtesy displayed by officers.

It is evident then that there has been a change in the service, with emphasis on customer service relations.

Congratulations and keep up the good work, TTPS.

WKS HOSEIN

Couva