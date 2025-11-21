Cepep contractor suffers defeat as court upholds stay of 'termination' lawsuit

Cepep Company Ltd headquarters in Ste Madeleine. - File photo by Innis Francis

THE Court of Appeal has upheld a stay of proceedings in a legal challenge brought by former Cepep contractor, Eastman Enterprises Ltd, over the termination of over 300 contracts by Cepep Company Ltd soon after the April 28 general election.

However, the appellate court overturned the High Court’s order referring the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a written ruling on Eastman’s appeal, Justices of Appeal Peter Rajkumar, James Aboud, and Ricky Rahim found that Eastman was required to comply with the contract’s alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedure before filing its lawsuit, affirming the trial judge’s decision to stay the claim. The Appeal Court’s decision was delivered on November 21.

However, the panel ruled that forwarding the case documents to the DPP was “premature and plainly wrong,” setting aside that portion of the order.

Rajkumar, who wrote the decision, said the dispute resolution procedures under the contract’s ADR clause were “sufficiently certain to require compliance therewith as a condition precedent to litigation.”

“In particular, the mechanisms for initiating mediation and arbitration and appointing a mediator and arbitrator were clear and sufficiently detailed to require compliance.”

He said that while the Arbitration Act permitted approaching the court for injunctive relief, it did so as an adjunct to arbitration, where contemplated.

“In this case, it is clear that arbitration could not have been contemplated because the appellant disputed the applicability of arbitration and mediation in the first place. To date, there is no evidence that any ADR procedures have been initiated.” He also said amendments to the act in 2023 could not alter the enforceability of the arbitration clause in the 2022 contract.

“Approaching the court, therefore, on the basis of seeking urgent interim relief ignores the fact that such relief was available within the arbitration process to which the parties had agreed, apart from the fact that the appellant had evinced the intention to ignore and bypass that process completely.

“It could not, therefore, justify ignoring that process based upon any alleged inability to obtain such relief except through the court.”

Rajkumar said held there was no basis for concluding that the trial judge’s exercise of her discretion was plainly wrong. According to the judgment, Eastman supplied about 29 labourers to Cepep, each earning between $1,350 and $1,653.12 per fortnight, while the company received a management fee of $23,947.90 monthly. Cepep terminated the contract under a clause permitting termination without cause by 30 days’ payment instead of notice.

Eastman filed for an injunction on July 9, arguing that there was a serious issue to be tried regarding whether a 2025 addendum, which it claimed superseded the 2022 termination clause. It said the termination had caused significant hardship to the company and its workers.

On August 7, Justice Margaret Mohammed stayed the proceedings after Cepep argued that Eastman had failed to follow the ADR process in clause 17 of the contract. She also directed the Registrar to send all court documents to the DPP and ordered Eastman to pay Cepep’s costs. In the ruling, Rajkumar held that even if urgency was demonstrated, Eastman could have sought interim measures from an arbitral tribunal under section 20 of the 2023 Act. On the DPP referral, however, he said the trial judge’s order could not stand. Rajkumar noted the referral was made on “incomplete and untested material” before parties had been allowed to respond.

“That referral… was premature and plainly wrong,” he said.

The contractor’s lawsuit, which alleges wrongful termination and unpaid wages for thousands of workers, is one of two filed by Laventille-based contractors over Cepep’s decision to cancel 336 extended contracts.

The other, filed by PNM MP Stuart Young, SC, in October, seeks judicial review against the Cabinet, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Public Utilities, the Cepep Company Ltd, and its CEO Keith Eddy, over the decision to terminate the hundreds of contracts.

Larry Lalla, SC, St Clair O’Neil and Kareem Marcelle represented Eastman. Anand Ramlogan, SC, Ganesh Saroop, Jared Jagroo and Asha Ramlal represent Cepep, which has also initiated legal action against its former chairman and board.