Air Supply to bring A Gift of Love to Trinidad and Tobago

Air Supply -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“I’m lying alone with my head on the phone, thinking of you 'til it hurts. I know you’re hurt too, but what else can we do? Tormented and torn apart.”

If you’ve ever lived through heartbreak, 70s child or not, you probably recognise these lyrics made famous by the Australian–British soft-rock duo, Air Supply, formed in Melbourne in 1975.

And if you’re a fan of the legendary pair – Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – then you’re in for a treat. The duo is set to visit our shores as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

Scheduled for May 2, 2026, at the Queen’s Park Oval, the concert will be produced by Gemini Production and One Fete Inc.

Derek Ragoonath, founder and CEO of Gemini Production and One Fete Inc said the decision to bring Air Supply was about filling a gap in the local entertainment scene. “There is a void in the local entertainment industry for nostalgic family concerts featuring the music we grew up listening to” Ragoonath said.

Air Supply is no stranger to TT, having performed here four times before treating audiences to well-known hits like Lost in love, Even the Nights are Better, The One that you Love, Every Woman in the World, Chances and more. But the golden anniversary tour marks a symbolic fifth visit – a “50th and fifth” moment, as Ragoonath put it – that celebrates both the band’s enduring legacy and its devoted Caribbean fan base.

The tour started in 2025 and continues in 2026 and has already covered 11 countries. Stops include the US, Canada, Malaysia and several other countries in Asia, the Middle East, Chile and South America.

But does Ragoonath think Air Supply’s music still resonates today? He insisted, “Their music is relevant after 50 years because of its timeless, universal theme of love, coupled with the duo’s distinctive and memorable musical style.” He added that rather than chasing passing trends, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have stayed true to their sound, producing ballads about love, longing and heartbreak that connect with multiple generations.

Ragoonath noted that this cross-generational appeal is already evident in the response to the show. When asked what fans are saying, he shared, “Our marketing from the get-go has been The Gift of Love – the perfect present for Christmas 2025, Valentine’s 2026 or Mother’s Day 2026 – and it’s the perfect family concert that spans 50 years of hits.”

He added that based on the personal calls, messages and online comments they’ve received – the majority from women – there is strong excitement from fans between the ages of 25-60.

Fans can expect a full-scale production. Ragoonath promised, “Our production will be nothing short of fantastic – ushers, security, a well-prepared venue and a sound system by Johnny Q, one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after companies. Décor, cabanas and a light show will be done by Lollabee Entertainment, while premium bars will be provided in partnership with Brydens TT, which carries some of the most Premium liquor brands in the world.”

The evening’s music will not only feature Air Supply’s biggest hits but also surprise guest performers, with DJs Sean and Din curating sets inspired by the 70s, 80s and 90s – the eras that shaped Air Supply’s sound.

Gemini Productions views the event as more than entertainment. Ragoonath sees it as a boost to TT’s tourism and cultural landscape. With visitors expected from across the Caribbean and South America, hotels and local businesses are being invited to partner through special packages and vendor opportunities.

Questioned on any challenges in securing Air Supply for TT, Ragoonath explained, “We had to carefully choose the correct date after Carnival, Easter and not clashing with any religious fasting or holidays along with the availability of the band.”

He sees this concert as the start of a tradition: “The first Saturday in May every year, Gemini Productions will host an international concert. Air Supply is just the beginning.”

As for what he hopes the audience will take away from this concert, Ragoonath said, “This experience will leave a lasting musical experience for everyone at the Queen’s Park Oval. I think it’s the perfect family outing to connect and sing word for word to a live performance from one of the world’s greatest bands – one that has dominated the charts, the minds and hearts of everyone who has listened to Air Supply.”

Early bird ticket sales have already shown the high demand. General admission includes complimentary drinks). VIP cabanas sold out months in advance.

For more information visit www.geminiproduction.com.