5% + 5% wage offer to PSA official?

PSA president Felisha Thomas -

THE EDITOR: I have searched extensively and found no direct quote, press release, or official document from the minister of finance, the chief personnel officer, the minister of labour, or any other government authority explicitly stating that the proposed ten per cent increase for public servants would be evenly split as five per cent for each negotiating period.

The only sources using the “five per cent each” phrasing are union representatives from the PSA or media reports paraphrasing what they assume the offer implies, or they are merely parroting the PSA.

In an earlier commentary, I suggested that, given the country’s fiscal position, the most prudent proposal from the CPO might be zero per cent for the early years of both negotiating periods, with the full ten per cent applied in the sixth and final year, or some other split where the bulk of the ten per cent occurs in the later years of the second period.

Despite this, the PSA continues to insist that the offer is structured as “five per cent each period,” and the media frequently repeats this claim as though it were officially confirmed.

It is entirely possible that my search overlooked an official statement. If such a document exists, I would welcome the relevant source and publicly apologise. However, if no such statement has ever been issued – as I strongly suspect – the PSA may have been hoodwinked by its government partners and could face an unpleasant surprise when formal negotiations finally begin.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail