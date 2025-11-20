War and the impact on Trinidad and Tobago’s SMEs

The USS Gerald R Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers has been deployed to the Caribbean. - AP Photo

Over the past few months, the southern Caribbean has become one of the most militarised regions in the Western Hemisphere. Naval vessels from the US are operating near our waters, and tensions between the US and Venezuela continue to rise. At the same time, global shipping routes remain unstable because of ongoing conflicts around the world.

For many people, these developments feel distant. But for anyone running a business in TT — especially a small or medium enterprise — this moment should make us stop and pay attention. Not because war is imminent, but because our economy is built in a way that even the slightest geopolitical disruption can affect our ability to operate.

This article came from a very real decision I had to make this week.

A personal realisation

Earlier this year, a friend and I began developing a new business idea. It made sense: the demand was strong, the concept was validated, and being based in Asia gave us access to suppliers and manufacturing we couldn’t tap into back home. Under normal circumstances, this would be an ideal time to build.

But over the last two months, as regional tensions escalated and military ships gathered in the Caribbean basin, I began reconsidering. Our business depended entirely on shipping non-essential physical products from Asia to Trinidad and the wider Caribbean. And I kept remembering what happened during covid19 — when freight costs went through the roof, containers took weeks/months to clear, and delays were unavoidable.

Covid gave us a preview of what happens when supply chains break. Conflict or heightened military tension can cause similar, and sometimes more severe, disruptions.

So when my friend asked this week if I was ready to move forward, my answer was no, not right now. The idea was strong, but the environment isn’t. That personal decision is what led to this article.

Why this matters for TT

Small and medium enterprises are responsible for nearly 30 per cent of TT’s GDP. They account for the majority of retail activity and support thousands of jobs. But we have a structural weakness we rarely talk about.

Most SMEs in TT follow the same model:

Buy goods abroad → ship them in → sell locally.

It works well when things are stable. It becomes risky when global events push up freight prices, slow down shipping routes, or raise insurance costs. And that’s exactly the environment we’re in.

War doesn’t have to reach us to impact us

Even if TT never becomes directly involved in conflict, global or regional instability affects us immediately through the supply chain.

When an area becomes militarised or classified as high-risk, several things happen:

1. Freight costs increase

War-risk premiums rise, and shipping lines adjust their prices. Importers pay more, and these costs reach consumers.

2. Shipments become unpredictable

Vessels are rerouted, slowed, or subjected to extra checks. A four-week lead time becomes eight or more.

3. Marine insurance rises

Insurers reclassify regions quickly based on global activity.

4. Consumer behaviour shifts

Uncertainty leads households to spend cautiously, prioritising essentials over non-essential retail.

For a country where most SMEs rely on imported, non-essential goods, these changes create immediate pressure on cash flow, sales, and long-term viability.

A structural weakness we can't ignore

Our vulnerability doesn’t end at shipping. Several long-standing challenges amplify the impact of global instability:

• persistent FX shortages

• high dependence on imports

• thin profit margins in retail

• long supply chains

• highly price-sensitive consumers

This makes the SME sector extremely sensitive to any global shock. Covid already revealed how quickly things can fall apart. A major geopolitical event — whether in our region or on the other side of the world — can create disruptions that are felt almost instantly in our local economy.

This is the part we don’t discuss enough.

The conversation we need now

This is not about fear. It is about preparedness and smarter decision-making.

If SMEs contribute almost a third of our economy, we need deeper conversations about:

• diversifying business models

• reducing dependence on distant supply chains

• building hybrid digital and service-based offerings

• strengthening regional or local sourcing

• building more forex generating businesses

• adapting to an unpredictable global environment

The global landscape is changing. External shocks are becoming more common, not less. Business owners need to recognise that resilience is no longer optional.

My own decision to pause a promising venture is an example of the type of thinking we need — paying attention to the environment, not just the idea.

A final thought

TT’s SMEs are the backbone of our economy, but they are also the most exposed to global disruptions. As the world becomes increasingly volatile, we must rethink how we build and how we protect our businesses.

War may never reach our shores, but the ripple effects of global conflict already influence the environment our SMEs operate in. Understanding and preparing for these risks may be the difference between a business that survives uncertainty and one that collapses under it.

