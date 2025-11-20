Trinidad and Tobago among five finalists: Costa Rica wins Solve for Tomorrow programme

Representing TT was the team from Marabella North Secondary School with its solar-powered flood early-warning system, Doh Get Wet. -

Four Costa Rican students and their teacher rejoiced when their project AgroTico Smart earned the title of Regional Champion of Samsung Latin America’s 2025 Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) educational programme. They received this recognition on November 13 for the passion, optimism, research and social commitment they poured into transforming their initial idea into a refined technological solution with positive impact.

A media release said, students Steven Alpízar, Sebastián Pastrana, Esteban Canales and Luis Ureña, guided by teacher Jeisson Córdoba of the Colegio Técnico Profesional Don Bosco, reached the final round with a project that proposed an agricultural platform designed to address the specific challenges faced by farmers – particularly in the Chorotega and Huetar Norte regions. Leveraging IoT sensors, AI and satellite data, the system provides personalised recommendations via SMS and web applications. It also includes a distribution model, technical support and training for local technicians.

Jason Kim, president of Samsung Electronics SELA, welcomed attendees and delivered the opening remarks while announcing Costa Rica as the Regional Champion.

“At Samsung, we believe in the power of youth to innovate, create and dream big. When education joins forces with technology, everything is possible. Congratulations to all – you are all winners.”

“This regional edition of our global Solve for Tomorrow programme brings us extraordinary results,” said María Fernanda Hernández, corporate citizenship manager for Samsung in Central America, the Caribbean, Ecuador and Venezuela. “Let’s reflect on what we are celebrating: the construction of the region’s future. Once again, Samsung Latin America honours the effort, talent, hard work, academic dedication and forward-looking vision of this generation of young people who are ready to make their mark as change agents for a brighter future—one they are already building through these projects."

Since the call for submissions opened in May, around 3,000 project ideas were submitted by teams from 12 countries (Barbados, Belize, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, TT, Uruguay and Venezuela). More than 10,000 people (students and teachers) were registered as authors of these proposals, the release said.

A major highlight of the programme was the comprehensive training provided to students, facilitated by Samsung and supported by Samsung employee volunteers. Over 12,000 hours of training were delivered, covering essential 21st-century skills such as project management, teamwork, leadership, as well as cutting-edge technological areas including design thinking and programming.

Five countries, including TT, advanced to the grand finals. Representing TT was the team from Marabella North Secondary School with its solar-powered flood early-warning system, Doh Get Wet. The early-warning system sends alerts to the community when flooding risks arise. Their innovative solution uses SMS notifications to deliver timely advisories to residents in high-risk areas. The team was comprised tutor Sunil Bridglal and students Anjello Webb, Jesse Lee Sirju, Maahir Ramlakhan and Priya Bachan.

In addition to naming Costa Rica the Regional Champion, Samsung announced two special recognitions: Virtual Community Award – Ecuador and Samsung Community Award – Paraguay.