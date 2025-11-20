Tree falls on North Coast, 2 Injured

- File photo

A fallen tree near Maracas forced a maxi taxi off the North Coast Road on November 19, leaving two passengers injured and causing major traffic delays.

Reports say two of the maxi’s occupants were injured in the incident.

Footage of the accident uploaded to Facebook by various users showed a red PTSC bus with its hazard lights on, parked behind two fire trucks, as the injured passengers were assisted.

A group of firefighters was seen at the edge of a precipice with an empty stretcher nearby.

The incident comes a day after the TT Meteorological Office issued a high wind alert on November 18. The alert warned of winds in excess of 55 km/h.

It said occasional gusts near showers are still possible but are not expected to pose a significant risk. The warning had particularly applied to Trinidad, especially the Columbus Channel, and to a lesser extent Tobago.

However, by midday the green-level alert was discontinued.

Authorities advised residents to assess outdoor conditions and continue monitoring official news sources and weather updates.