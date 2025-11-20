Survival of the shameless

THE EDITOR: This past weekend, a friend invited me to attend Rachel Price's comedy show: Ministry of Mouth. Price has been a staple in the TT comedy scene for nearly three decades. Despite this, I had never been to see her perform. Intrigued, I accepted the invitation.

The show was excellent – the right combination of social/political commentary, humour, and in true Trini style, some good bacchanal. Price left the audience wanting more.

She touched on many important issues, from education and literacy to cultural preservation. One of her topics that particularly resonated with me was her commentary that we are losing the ability to feel shame as a society.

Price made this observation reflecting on social media – some things that may have been deemed shameful a mere ten years ago are now common behaviours in order to solicit "likes" and "shares." And even more profound, the fact that many in society habitually like and share videos showcasing deplorable behaviours.

Price's observation is not limited to social media. All across society we are losing the ability to feel shame.

Our children shamelessly cheat in exams, refuse to do homework. Some parents shamelessly defend their actions legitimising these behaviours. They fight on the streets. Our population shamelessly like and share the videos, with little reflection on their role in contributing to a gradual decline in what is seen as socially acceptable behaviour.

Our young men (and some women) commit crimes of all nature, shamelessly. They return to their families and communities without shame. And even to welcoming arms at times because "he was a good boy."

Our politicians act without conscience and care, shamelessly running for and holding public office despite allegations of corruption and mismanagement. There has been at least one political scandal each year since 2010 (according to ChatGPT), yet the key players survive and even thrive – a case of survival of the shameless. Their diehard supporters defend their behaviour, embrace them without shame, while good governance and the country suffer.

These are but a few examples of a very real problem. A very troubling problem.

Historians have longed recognised the role of shame in keeping groups in check. In the book Human Kind, Rutger Bregman writes: "We were well aware even in our prehistoric days that power corrupts, so we also leveraged a system of shaming and peer pressure to keep group members in check." Shame existed before the courts of law.

Sociologists agree with the historians. For example, renowned German sociologist Norbert Elias argued that shame is a key mechanism in the "civilising process," to the extent where shame can replace physical punishment as the primary form of social control and promoting socially acceptable behaviour.

Economists agree too. A recent research paper by academics from Yale, Stanford and New York University acknowledge that shame can create opportunities for policymakers to promote compliance with moral and legal rules in a cost-effective manner. According to the authors, although shame is often seen as a negative emotion, shame is actually good for social welfare and collective well-being.

Since the dawn of human existence, shame has been used to keep bad behaviour in check and allow society to advance. Shame is a necessary human emotion. Yet we seem to be losing it as a society.

The audience at Price's Ministry of Mouth was extremely diverse – all ages, races and socio-economic groups were present; and at the mention of this topic the audience agreement was audible. Although Price infused her comedic talents in conveying the message, she was clear: this trend is no laughing matter.

DR JAMELIA HARRIS

economist