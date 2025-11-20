Strengthening the village that supports Trinidad and Tobago small businesses

Lara Dowell,

NOVA SME Development,

Committee Member

Small and micro-businesses are the heartbeat of Trinidad and Tobago. They are the corner-shop legacies, the side-hustles turned livelihoods, the service providers who keep our systems moving, and the innovators who see possibility long before others can. Yet behind the courage and creativity of our entrepreneurs lies a truth we don’t talk about enough: small businesses are expected to carry too much, with too little support, for far too long.

This year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week theme – Together We Build – offers us an opportunity to reimagine what entrepreneurship in TT could look like if we strengthened the village around the people who keep our economy alive.

Our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, captured this timeless lesson when he said:

“Together, the various groups in Trinidad and Tobago have suffered, together they have aspired, together they have achieved. Only together can they succeed.”

His words, rooted in national unity, echo the responsibility we share today: to ensure that the entrepreneurs building our future are not doing it alone.

Hidden reality of the SMB journey

The story of the entrepreneur is often told as a tale of independence one person with a bold idea, pushing forward with grit. But most small business owners in TT are not just running the business; they are the business.

They are:

● Handling operations, HR, marketing, compliance, and customer service

● Navigating unclear regulatory requirements

● Trying to secure financing with restrictive collateral demands

● Managing teams without formal leadership training

● Making high-stakes decisions under pressure

● Balancing business survival with family responsibilities

● Carrying emotional and financial burdens silently

This is not the story of failure.

It is the story of a system that asks individuals to carry what should be held by a village.

Entrepreneurship should not feel like survival. It should feel like contribution, opportunity, and national possibility.

What Together We Build must mean

A village is more than a metaphor. It is a network of people, institutions, and systems that strengthen the resilience of entrepreneurs.

1. Professional networks: The power of shared knowledge

Entrepreneurs thrive when they are connected, when knowledge flows freely, solutions are shared, and mentorship is accessible. Networks such as business associations, Chambers, mentorship groups, and peer communities create:

● Shared expertise

● Access to opportunities

● Collective problem-solving

● Visibility

● Emotional support

The Central Statistical Office reports over 26,000 business establishments in TT. This means thousands of leaders are navigating similar challenges, yet many do so in isolation. A stronger networking culture transforms individual struggle into shared strength.

2. Large institutions: The anchors of the village

Large organisations, corporate, financial, and governmental, possess advantages that small businesses cannot generate alone:

● Procurement power

● Market access

● Technical expertise

● Digital transformation resources

● Export pathways

● Supplier development programmes

● Industry data and insight

A single partnership with a large enterprise can stabilise a small business for years.

A single contract can help a family recover from hardship.

A single mentor can prevent a promising entrepreneur from walking away.

SMB development is not charity, it is smart economic strategy. When small businesses grow, they expand supply chains, strengthen industries, and create jobs that anchor communities.

3. Communities and families: The emotional foundation

Behind every entrepreneur is a support system that absorbs late nights, emotional strain, and financial uncertainty. These invisible networks; spouses, parents, children, neighbours, and friends, carry the emotional weight that the business cannot show publicly.

Communities strengthen entrepreneurship when they:

● Celebrate small wins

● Buy local

● Offer encouragement during setbacks

● Create safe spaces for leaders to breathe

A strong entrepreneurial ecosystem is built not just through money and policy, but through humanity.

Leadership capacity: The human engine behind every SMB

From my work supporting leaders in building healthier workspaces, one truth is clear:

An organisation cannot grow beyond the emotional capacity of its leader.

Small businesses operate as close-knit systems. When a leader is overwhelmed, stressed, or unsupported, the entire team feels it. Emotional intelligence: self-awareness, empathy, resilient adaptability, relationship management becomes a decisive factor in business sustainability.

This is why, at The Talent Management Hub, we invest in building leaders from the inside out. Research continues to show that emotionally intelligent, people-centred leadership strengthens culture, reduces turnover, and improves performance. When leaders grow, teams align, culture stabilises, and the business becomes resilient enough to stand, scale, and thrive.

Leadership development is not a luxury for SMBs. It is the foundation for resilience.

Public-private collaboration: The structural backbone

Small businesses do not simply need encouragement; they need infrastructure that supports stability and growth.

A thriving SMB ecosystem requires:

● Simplified regulations

● Predictable processes

● Easier access to financing

● Training pipelines for leadership and workforce development

● Digital transformation support

● Data-driven decision-making tools

● Export readiness programmes

● Formal pathways for supplier inclusion

When the public and private sectors collaborate intentionally, we build an environment where entrepreneurship becomes accessible, sustainable, and rewarding.

A national call: Strengthening the village that strengthens our future

If SMBs are the heartbeat of our nation, then the village around them must act as the lifeline that keeps that heart strong.

To entrepreneurs:

Your courage fuels our economy. Lean into networks, seek mentorship, invest in your leadership, and remember you were never meant to carry this alone.

To large organisations:

Your influence can redefine the SMB landscape. Open doors, share expertise, mentor early, support local suppliers, and help build an ecosystem where small businesses can scale confidently.

To government and institutions:

Continue refining systems that support SMB participation, innovation, and competitiveness. A stronger entrepreneurial sector strengthens the nation.

To families and communities:

Your support; emotional, financial, spiritual, holds our entrepreneurs together. You are part of the national village.

Small businesses are bravery in motion. They are dreams carried on tired shoulders. They are the threads that hold communities together and the spark that ignites transformation.

But no dream should be asked to survive alone.

Together We Build is a commitment, not just to entrepreneurs, but to the future of TT. When we strengthen the village, we strengthen the nation. And when we stand with the people who create, innovate, and persist, we build a country where every idea has a fighting chance to become something extraordinary.