Steelpan and Powder Parade goes east
Newsday Reporter
2 Hrs Ago
A panman from Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region), starting point on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
THE Steelpan and Power Parade (Eastern Region) took place on November 15, starting at El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna and ending at Republic Bank Exodus panyard.
Bands performing included Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra, Simple Song Steel Orchestra, Bp Renegades Steel Orchestra, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Curepe Scherzando Steelband, Pamberi Steel Orchestra and First Citizens Supernovas among others.
Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images from the event.
Young pan enthusiasts enjoy the music at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
This player from Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra was all smiles during the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Simple Song Steel Orchestra performs at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A moko jumbie throws powder in the air at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A man enjoys the music of Simple Song Steel Orchestra up close and personal at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A young pannist from Simple Song Steel Orchestra at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
These attendees have a time at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) as they listened to the Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Members of Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra enjoy themselves while covered in powder at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Josiah Austin, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, speaks at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region) on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
