Steelpan and Powder Parade goes east

A panman from Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra at the Steelpan and Powder Parade (Eastern Region), starting point on El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna on November 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Steelpan and Power Parade (Eastern Region) took place on November 15, starting at El Dorado Road, Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna and ending at Republic Bank Exodus panyard.

Bands performing included Tunapuna Tipica Steel Orchestra, Simple Song Steel Orchestra, Bp Renegades Steel Orchestra, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Curepe Scherzando Steelband, Pamberi Steel Orchestra and First Citizens Supernovas among others.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images from the event.