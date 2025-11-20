Speyside win, Mucurapo West into SSFL premier division

Mucurapo West Secondary School's Jamani Andrews, left, kicks the ball under presure from Hillview College's Aaden Jones during the First Citizens Bank Big 5 match, at Mucurapo West Secondary School Grounds, on November 1. - Ayanna Kinsale

WHILE the men's national football team would have grabbed the attention of most football fanatics on November 18, youngsters in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) also played their hearts out as key matches were contested in the premier division, the First Citizens Boys' "Big 5" championship division playoffs, as well as the zonal intercol.

In the five-team Big 5 tourney, Tobago championship division winners Speyside Secondary got their first win of the competition when they got a 2-1 result away to Palo Seco Secondary (three points) who have now exhausted all their matches.

After a goalless first half, the south zone championship division winners Palo Seco opened the scoring through Kashaun Phillip. However, Speyside made good on their visit to the south land as late goals from Ajani Stewart and Shaquan Charles saw them overturning the deficit to get a crucial victory. The result took Speyside up to third on the table, with Mucurap West Secondary (six points) currently in second. The first-placed Hillview College (12 points) recorded a perfect record to seal their spot in the premier division for 2026, while Mucurapo will also progress to the SSFL's top flight.

Speyside have two matches left as they are scheduled to face Mucurapo and the cellar-placed Presentation College Chaguanas (no points). The top three teams will gain promotion to the premier division and Palo Seco will have a keen interest in the remaining games as they can still make the step up with a Speyside slip.

In a rescheduled premier division match on November 18, Trinity College Moka (23 points) moved from eighth to seventh as they played to a 2-2 draw with a Scarborough Secondary team that's desperately trying to avoid relegation. The 15th-placed Scarborough moved up to 11 points, the same as the 14th-placed San Juan North Secondary and one shy of the 13th-placed St Augustine Secondary (12 points). Scarborough and San Juan are scheduled to face each other on the final day of the league campaign on November 27, with a winner in that match likely to avoid the drop.

St Augustine were scheduled to play their last game of the season away to Signal Hill Secondary on November 17. However, their no-show for that Tobago trip leaves their premier division footing on shaky ground as the league's disciplinary committee is set to meet this week to decide whether Signal Hill should be awarded the points for the absence of the "Green Machine."

Meanwhile, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in boys' central zone intercol action, Chaguanas North Secondary got revenge over the zone's championship division winners Presentation when they got a 3-0 win to progress to the zonal final. Chaguanas North opened the scoring via an own goal, with Israel Outar bagging a brace to seal the victory.

In the first game of the semifinal double-header, Carapichaima East Secondary, who have already been relegated from the premier division, moved to the zonal intercol finale with a 1-0 victory over rivals Carapichaima West Secondary.

SSFL First Citizens Boys' "Big 5" standings:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview College*4*4*0*0*14*1*13*12

Mucurapo West*3*2*0*1*6*6*0*6

Speyside*2*1*0*1*2*3*-1*3

Palo Seco*4*1*0*3*5*8*-3*3

Presentation Chaguanas*3*0*0*3*3*12*-9*0