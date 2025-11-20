Senator Nakhid unveils DNA grassroots football league

Senator David Nakhid. - AYANNA KINSALE/Newsday File Photo

The DNA East/West Corridor Football League was officially unveiled as a major nationwide grassroots football initiative backed by government ministries, corporate sponsors and state broadcaster, TTT.

The league, conceptualised by Senator David Nakhid and businessman John Aboud, aims to reconnect football with communities, provide development pathways for young players and offer unprecedented prize money at the grassroots level.

The league plans to begin on December 6, with the target of 48 teams likely to be exceeded. It features a top prize of $120,000 for the winners, $75,000 for second and $50,000 for third. After the tourney, an all-star team will be selected to travel to Spain for international exposure.

Nakhid said he and Aboud developed the concept as a modern upgrade to the historic Eddie Hart League, which began in 1967. He secured immediate support from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and brought in experienced personnel, including former national player Travis Mulraine as director of operations and entertainment producer Randy Glasgow.

Speaking on state broadcaster TTT’s Now Morning Show on November 19, Nakhid, Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, Minister in the Ministry of Energy Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Alexander, ex-national player Ancil Elcock and the league’s chief medical officer Dr Wayne Haqq outlined the tournament’s plans and objectives.

It’s also being used as a crime prevention programme, Nakhid said.

“It is aimed to keep the Corridor together and we’re looking for that civic and community engagement across the board. It’s a positive competition with a cultural aspect. This is the kind of grassroots initiative that TT needs. We’re bringing these community names to household names. Once people are connected in the community, they don’t commit crimes,” he said.

One of the league’s primary sponsors, Aboud, whose family of companies — mainly Amalgamated Security — will support the league with organisation and financial support.

He said sport and community have always been closely linked, and the aim is to build a community-centred competition. Their role, he confirmed, would be to support it through sponsorship.

“Sports is the glue that keeps communities and countries together. It’s in our DNA. We’ve always thought that a community-based football league is a good catalyst to engender community spirit, good sportsmanship, healthy competitiveness,” Aboud said.

“We are supporting the league’s objectives. We will lend whatever support we need to, in terms of organisation and financial support required, particularly as incentives for the competition,” he added.

Aboud said if, by the end of the first year, one or two standout talents emerge, it would be a major success. And if the technical staff or an overseas scout identifies a young player/s with real potential, that would be an added bonus.

Mulraine said community football has been disconnected from the public for more than 20 years and must be rebuilt from the ground up. “We are trying to unearth the next Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy,” he said.

Mulraine reflected on the 1970s and 1980s when top clubs like Brazil-based Santos and Flamengo, and English top flight club Arsenal visited Trinidad.

It is the league’s intention, he confirmed, to restore that level of exposure through the planned Spain tour.

Minister Kesar endorsed the project and confirmed Point Fortin’s participation. He said some of the borough’s football grounds need revitalisation and that the league would create new opportunities for young players completing youth coaching programmes.

“An excellent initiative,” Kesar said.

Former national defender Ancil Elcock added that the league allows past players to support the next generation. “This league will bring back the togetherness of the youths of the country,” he said.

The DNA League includes a medical team which will provide health screening for players. It was deemed “critical” since the league will attract players from many communities with unknown medical histories.

He said physical and mental health assessments will be central to the medical team’s work.

Minister of Defence Sturge said the league addresses one of the major causes of gang recruitment by restoring community belonging for young men leaving school. “This league is seeking to bring back that positive rivalry where people feel a sense of belonging,” he said. Sturge added that several teams will come from his constituency of Toco/Sangre Grande, a region known for producing athletes such as footballer Reon Moore, ex-cricketer Mervyn Dillon and javelin ace Keshorn Walcott.

Additionally, TTT was announced as the league’s official broadcast partner. Chairman Michael Kerr said the project aligns with the station’s mandate to promote community development and young athletes.

He noted the league’s potential to display untapped ability across constituencies. “This raw talent we know exists in many constituencies. This is a league that anyone who wants to see many of this raw talent refined, groomed and out there on the international circuit, knows that we have a lot to offer,” Kerr said.

The league expects full registration by the end of the week and organisers believe it will provide a model for national community football revival.