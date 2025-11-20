Search warrants by JPs

Attorney General John Jeremie - Angelo Marcelle

THE SENATE on November 15 passed legislation to give justices of the peace or JPs the power to issue search warrants. It’s a backward step.

Between 1917 and 2023, JPs had this power. But it was taken away two years ago. Now, legislators seek to put it back.

Laudable is any move to re-examine the criminal justice system. The law is a living thing; society changes. Justice Carol Gobin’s finding last month that JPs should have power to grant station bail was proof rules need constant review. The government is to be commended for moving to codify Justice Gobin’s ruling. But the same cannot be said for its concurrent move to restore the JP search warrant power.

There is some time before the law bites. Though the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Senate with the backing of the independent bench, it will have to return to the House for final approval of committee amendments. Thereafter, the aspect of the bill dealing with warrants will be subject to proclamation. Attorney General John Jeremie has undertaken to do so only after measures to enforce “better standards” among JPs are brought to Parliament and only after training. Independent Senator Sophia Chote had noted JPs are subject to lax regulation. One is even facing charges.

Yet, such promises and undertakings have been given before. Meanwhile, the regressive signal sent is bad enough.

Piloting the bill, Mr Jeremie claimed the matter was “urgent,” even as he later compromised by inserting a clause that would delay implementation. He said police “prefer the mass of assistance that they get from having JPs perform this function” and that he could find no reason why the PNM removed the power.

What the AG could not find is obvious for all to see. The history of JPs in this country granting invasive requests – sometimes against media houses, sometimes against Beetham residents – is extensively documented in the courts.

On its surface, this amendment grants JPs more power. In practice, the law expands police authority, since rarely, if ever, are officers unsuccessful in getting these functionaries to grant their applications.

The knock-on effect is a weakening of the right to the enjoyment of property and the right to privacy. A JP rubber-stamping a warrant in the dead of night is no “judicial oversight.” There is no guarantee that such an official will ever read Stone’s Justices’ Manual or peruse Central Broadcasting Services Limited v The Commissioner of Police – both of which provide guidance on the strict terms under which a warrant should be issued.

We object to this move. Instead, we recommend the assignment of more judges to the emergency docket to deal with bona fide applications.