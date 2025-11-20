Santa Cruz woman dies after vehicle plunges off North Coast Road

NATALIA NOEL, 32, of Duncan Street, Santa Cruz Old Road, San Juan, died when the vehicle she was travelling in plunged off the North Coast Road around midday on November 19.

Reports said she was an occupant in a white Nissan Caravan driven by a 73-year-old man from Maraval when a tree fell from the hillside, colliding with the van and causing the driver to veer to the left. The van went off the road and stopped some 60 feet down the precipice when it struck a tree.

Officers of the Maracas Bay Police Station and the TT Fire Service Search and Rescue Unit responded. Noel and the driver were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where she later died from cardiac arrest around 3.20 pm. The driver sustained non-critical injuries. Police are continuing investigations.